D.C. Water officials said they are investigating reports of widespread outages Thursday night from customers in Northwest and Northeast Washington.

In a short statement, the utility said crews and contractors are checking “a possible water emergency” in several neighborhoods where customers report having low and no water pressure.

No information was released about a potential cause for the outage or how many customers were affected. The statement said repair times were estimated from 9 p.m. to as long as 7 a.m. Friday.

On Twitter, residents reported outages from Adams Morgan and Mount Pleasant in Northwest to Brookland in Northeast.

A spokeswoman said late Thursday that water officials were gathering more detailed information about the outages.