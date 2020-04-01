One person wrote urging me to remind readers not to substitute Bounty for Charmin, lest paper towels clog their pipes. Another said that his brother in Texas heard on the news that “people are using washcloths, T-shirts and other like items to wipe their bottoms after doing their business on the throne — and then flushing them.”

Could this possibly be true? I checked with Vince Morris, spokesman at D.C. Water. Their screening system isn’t calibrated to detect and identify paper towels, but he said it’s possible more of those are being flushed as toilet paper is scarce. But the real problem is something else.

“We’re anecdotally seeing an increase in the use of disposable wipes ending up in the sewer system,” Vince said. “Our guess is it’s a combination of some people who don’t have toilet paper and so are using baby wipes or mascara wipes” and of cleaning wipes.

Baby wipes have always been a thorn in the side of our sewage-treating brethren. What’s new with the novel coronavirus is the increase in bleach-soaked cleaning wipes.

Said Vince: “I think people are using those products to clean the surfaces of kitchen counters or bathroom counters or doorknobs and instead of putting them in the trash, are throwing them in the toilet, thinking it’s the fastest, safest way to get it out of the house.”

Though these products may be disposable, they are not flushable. Those wipes have more in common with fabric than paper, Vince said. They don’t dissolve. Worst-case scenario: Your pipes get backed up, and you have a basement full of sewage.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission’s Chuck Brown said wastewater utilities nationwide are dealing with a proliferation of cleaning wipes. WSSC is pushing out a message: “Keep the wipes out of the pipes.”

That’s the “Loose lips sink ships” of the covid-19 era.

Chuck said WSSC has detected another problem: “We’ve been hearing from customers who are reporting they are receiving calls from ‘scammers’ trying to sell water filters to protect against covid-19,” he wrote in an email.

Chuck said covid-19 has not been detected in drinking water and that WSSC’s filtration/disinfection process kills viruses. “Customers do not need to buy bottled water, filters or boil their water,” he wrote.

Covid-19-related scams seem to be spreading as virally as covid-19. The Federal Communications Commission issued a warning last month that scammers are “promoting bogus cures, offering fake test kits, sending hoax text messages, and generally preying on virus-related fears.”

Among the scams was one claiming to waive the interest on student loans. Another offered HVAC duct cleaning to “protect” homes against the virus. Hoax text messages claimed that the sender had a “good friend” who worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was urging people to stock up on supplies.

Another scam to be on the lookout for: people pretending to be from the government. Noted the FCC: “Many consumers will receive checks as part of the federal government response to the coronavirus. No one will call or text you to verify your personal information or bank account details to ‘release’ the funds.”

Those in the water world have noticed changes in their customers’ water consumption that they ascribe to the way the pandemic has changed our routines.

“What we’re seeing is a smaller early morning peak and more continuous use throughout the day,” said Susan Crosby, director of communications for Loudoun Water, which has a service population of 300,000 residents and 130,000 employees, mainly in the eastern portion of the Virginia county.

Susan said they’ve also noticed a shift in water from commercial use to residential use.

Overall water usage is down in the District, said Vince of D.C. Water. Part of that is because offices, schools and gathering places such as hotels, sports arenas and conference centers are closed.

Vince suspects there’s another reason, too: We’re slobbing out at home.

“It’s not hard to find out from just a casual conversation with a few neighbors how many folks are deciding to make that morning shave or shower optional,” he said.

But back to toilet paper — or the lack of it. I asked Vince where D.C. Water stood on the issue of bidets.

“We like them,” he said. “We like when people use water. We would like to see a bidet in every bathroom in the city.”

Spoken like a true company man, Vince!