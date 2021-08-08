Scott was the hit man’s intended target. He got away. His dog didn’t.
In other words, a very English scandal. In fact, that was the name of a 2018 TV series about the events. What we’re interested in today is the nickname later given to the tawdry affair: Rinkagate.
Ever since White House operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee’s Watergate office in 1972, employing the suffix “-gate” has been an irresistible way to name a scandal. The Wikipedia page on “-gate” controversies lists more than 240, from the well-known — such as 1976’s Koreagate — to the lesser-known. I had somehow missed Ponytailgate, the scandal that erupted in 2015 when New Zealand Prime Minister John Key pulled a waitress’s hair.
Somethinggate is so ingrained that it has become one of those cultural allusions that I’ve been writing about lately. It’s a useful bit of shorthand, and everyone knows where it comes from and to what it pays homage, right?
Not necessarily.
Around the time of Ponytailgate, Amy Marquez was teaching a business presentations class at a university in the South, where her night school students ranged from recent high school graduates to at least one retiree. The semester’s last major assignment was a team presentation on a crisis that a business had made significantly better or worse because of the communication choices the company made.
One pair of students, both recently out of high school, gave their presentation on Antennagate, the controversy that erupted in 2010 when users of Apple’s iPhone 4 found that calls were being dropped. The cause? If the phone was gripped in a certain way, its antenna could be blocked, weakening the signal. (Another name for the problem was Gripgate.)
Apple tried to downplay the problem. Steve Jobs even suggested that the problem was with the users, who were holding their phones wrong.
The students started out strong with their Antennagate presentation. Then they attempted to define the term.
Wrote Amy who lives in Jackson, Miss.: “They said that the word ‘antenna’ was obvious because the problem with the phone was related to the antennas. Then they said the ‘gate’ part of the word was referring to the shape a person’s hand made when they held a phone.”
Amy let them continue. When the presentation was over and it was time for questions, she asked whether they had found that particular definition for “gate” somewhere in their research. They told her they had.
After class, Amy pressed them on where they had they found that definition.
“At that point, they admitted they hadn’t seen the term defined anywhere and had just decided that was what it meant,” she wrote. “I asked if either of them had ever heard of ‘Watergate.’ Neither had. Which kind of made me want to cry.”
She gave them a brief history of the Watergate scandal, explained how the “gate” suffix was a way to signify a major controversy and provided other examples: Iran-Contragate, Monicagate.
“Both students were really irritated about this,” she wrote. “One asked me how they were supposed to know about things that happened before they were even born.
“I told them that I hadn’t been alive in the 1920s, but I knew what it meant to ‘cut a rug.’ I also told them that if they didn’t find a way to learn more cultural shorthand, they could end up being at a real disadvantage in a multigenerational workplace.”
Amy said that whenever a “Whatevergate” scandal shows up in the news, she wonders about those two students: “Are they still confused about it?”
I’m guessing they’re not, because Amy did what a good teacher does: taught them.
“There really are some things everyone ought to know,” she wrote.
I like to think that’s true — and I like to think that I know most of those things. But I also think there’s another important lesson here. The only thing worse than not knowing something is knowing that you don’t know something and not being curious enough to learn it.
Twitter: @johnkelly
For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.