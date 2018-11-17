Traffic was disrupted on New Hampshire Avenue in the Hillandale neighborhood of Silver Spring by repairs to a water main. (WSSC photo)

Parts of New Hampshire Avenue were closed in the Silver Spring area Friday after a water main broke there, according to authorities.

The main, 16 inches in diameter, broke between Rodney and Chalmers roads, in the Hillandale area, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission. The WSSC is the water and sewer agency in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

At one point, WSSC said all northbound lanes of New Hampshire were closed between Powder Mill and Chalmers roads. Later, one lane was reopened.

In a Twitter message sent about 8 p.m., the utility described the status of the repairs.

Crews were “down on the pipe,” the utility said.

A photograph showed a section of pipe, partly immersed in brown-colored water, several feet below ground.



Repairs were under way Friday night on a 16 inch diameter water main that runs beneath New Hampshire Avenue in the Silver Spring area. (WSSC photo)

Water main breaks may occur at any time, but are more frequent in times of temperature changes. Freezing and thawing of the ground in which they are laid places stress on the pipes. A sudden flow of cold water through the pipes may also prove damaging.