Was it Christmas? We spent Christmas in London, visiting our daughter. It was lovely. We took an Airbnb in Hammersmith and found a florist nearby that was selling Christmas trees, one of which we dragged into the front room of the rented house and decorated.

I spent the week not thinking about covid-19, because I didn’t know it existed.

It didn’t know I existed, either, but presumably the virus was sitting in the lungs of some creature at a Wuhan animal market, waiting for its big break.

A month later, I was at the North Carolina house of my mother and stepfather, sleeping in a spare room. I see now that it was just about then — late January — that I was teetering on the cusp between sweet unawareness and cursed knowledge.

I have the BBC app on my phone and every morning before I got out of bed at my mom’s, I’d listen to the BBC news. Over the course of the week, stories about this mystery illness in China moved closer to the beginning of each newscast, got a little longer, the correspondents a little more somber in their delivery.

I remember they interviewed one researcher — a woman at a university in London — who didn’t sound quite as worried as the others. She had focused on one data point — I can’t recall which — that suggested that maybe the disease wasn’t as contagious as people thought, maybe wasn’t as deadly as people feared.

I remember thinking, “Okay. This is the lady I want to be right.”

A month later, it was clear she wasn’t. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was now saying that the novel coronavirus was headed toward pandemic status.

So it must have been sometime in February that the knowledge of the virus entered my being. Ever since, it has been like a splinter under the skin that is too deep to remove.

As I looked back through my calendar the other day, it struck me that the first week of March was when my personal pandemic B-roll was shot. That’s the part of the disaster movie where “normal” life is going on in the foreground while in the background a TV tuned to an all-news channel foreshadows the dread.

March 1, a Sunday: My Lovely Wife left on a business trip to Europe. I suggested that it might not be a bad idea to bring some bleach wipes with her for the plane and hotel. She didn’t bother with a mask.

March 2: I was invited to dinner at Dumbarton Oaks, a guest of the research library’s director. There were about 10 of us, supping before a concert in the museum’s music room. The other guests were Byzantine scholars and medievalists. In retrospect, it was like something out of Boccaccio. Or Poe.

March 3: A dentist appointment. I dithered over going — infected cruise ships were being forced to stay at sea, like Marie Celestes with all-you-can-eat buffets — but wound up keeping the appointment. The hygienist and I spoke about the virus. We agreed we would probably be fine if we washed our hands, covered our mouths when we coughed and didn’t touch our faces.

March 10: I went to a gala for N Street Village, the District charity. There were bottles of hand sanitizer all around the hotel lobby. Nobody shook hands, preferring to bow or bump elbows.

Not long after that, everything started shutting down for real.

You probably have your own pandemic B-roll, your own mile markers on the dread highway. Remembering all my details doesn’t serve any useful purpose, but I feel so addled from eight months of sweatpants and Zoom calls that my mind craves some specificity.

Everybody remembers where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, and, if they’re old enough, what they were doing when they learned that JFK had been assassinated. This pandemic doesn’t offer such clarity.

It’s hard to say when exactly it started. I guess it will be just as hard to say when it’s over.