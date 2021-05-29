Many see the Memorial Day weekend as a gateway to summer, but scarcely anything about Saturday seemed summerlike or suggestive of easeful afternoons at a sandy beach or pleasant poolside.
Saturday did not speak to us of lolling on a backyard deck, soaking up solar rays, cooking ourselves or perhaps a picnic meal.
Our official high temperature stood late Saturday at 59 feeble degrees. That wasn’t normal. It was 21 degrees below normal. It scarcely told of an oncoming summer.
In all of our weather history, has any previous May 29 lacked the thermal oomph to hoist the temperature to even so low a level as Saturday’s 59?
Yes. On May 29, 1893, in the days of President Grover Cleveland, records say it never got warmer here than 58 degrees.
Thus, by one single degree were we deprived of the pride of matching a coolness record.
Not only was Saturday cool, but it was wet, possessed of a chilly and drizzly sort of wetness.
Almost imperceptibly, the day’s rainfall accumulated hour after hour to reach exactly a half-inch by 5 p.m.
In a way, the rain may have been comforting at a time when nonconformity seemed to have overthrown Washington’s temperature regime.
As of Friday morning, we had been an inch and a half down in monthly rainfall.
But Friday and Saturday boosted us to at least 3.6 inches, close to average at the end of May.