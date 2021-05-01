For much of its duration, it may have even approximated the image of some elusive atmospheric ideal, carried in the minds and imaginations of many of us.
It was warm, with the high temperature as of 5 p.m. given by the National Weather Service as 69 degrees.
That is two degrees below the average for the date, but it seemed closely aligned with the reading that many people would choose as their ideal for every day were such a choice available.
It was dry. It is known that our enjoyment of the luxurious pleasures of the warm weather season in Washington comes at the cost of enduring sticky humidity.
No sign of such humidity or its associated sweatiness seemed evident Saturday. Meteorologically at least, the concept of swamps and their steaminess seemed far from our minds.
There was the sun. On the day of the running of the Kentucky Derby, thoughts may turn to the Stephen Foster song. The one that we recall as beginning with “Oh, the sun shines bright . . .” In Washington, the sun seemed to shine as bright as anyone could wish.
And it shone for a long time.
Saturday was the first day this year, according to the daily climate report provided by the National Weather Service, on which the sun set in Washington after 8 p.m. The official time given for Saturday’s sunset was 8:01 p.m.
If it is decimally tempting to measure time and seasons in calendar tracts of 100 days, we may recognize that Saturday was about 50 days from the June 20 summer solstice.
The 50 days until the solstice and the 50 after the solstice are the longest of our year.
Saturday, with its pleasantness, gave us almost 14 hours between sunrise and sunset. A more precise figure is 13 hours and 51 minutes.
We are allotted at least that much daylight for about 100 days, running past the solstice, through July and into August.
Meanwhile, making such arcane computations seemed unnecessary for finding delight in Saturday’s outdoor pursuits.
In the District, on the banks of the sparkling Potomac River, a fishing rod held by a man suddenly arched sharply.
A small boy in a baseball cap jumped up and down.
Glistening in the sunshine, a catfish, on the end of the man’s line, was hauled out of the water.
The brilliance of the day, however, created disadvantages for members of some occupations.
At Nationals Park, during the game between the Nats and the Miami Marlins, the brightness of the sun appeared to make it impossible for right fielders on each team to carry out part of their assigned tasks.
These were to locate baseballs flying in their direction. In the seventh inning, two balls went lost in the solar dazzle, falling for doubles, one for each team.
On a day of much symbolism, those events may be symbolic in themselves, demonstrating that absolute atmospheric perfection may be hard to find.