The Convention Hall, between 1910 and 1926. It was home to an early ice hockey game in the District. (Library of Congress)

Hearty congratulations to the Washington Capitals for bringing the Stanley Cup home. All the #ALLCAPS love has made me curious what sort of reception hockey got when it first came to town. I found an amazing Washington Post article from Jan. 28, 1897, that is worth reprinting in its entirety.

Both alien and familiar, the story ran under the headline “Shut Out at Hockey”:

Canada’s favorite sport on the ice field, “hockey,” was viewed in Washington last night at the Ice Palace. The Johns Hopkins team from Baltimore and seven ice athletes representing Washington were the contestants. The Johns Hopkins team, wearing the blue of the Maryland Athletic Club, were accompanied to Washington by a concourse of hockey rooters, who wore sprigs of their favorite hue on umbrella tips, in lapels, and in standard-bearers that vibrated in the salubrious atmosphere whenever the skatorial athletes from Orioletown shot the “puck” through the Washingtonians’ goal. “Puck” is the technical name of the little bone of contention which the hockeyists speed over the field of ice with their sticks.

The game is a sort of simplified version of football, and is purely an Anglo-Saxon sport, like curling or handball. Though it is quite out of vogue in this country, young America of twenty years ago was familiar with the sport and played the game in its primitive form. Many a middle-aged pater of young Americans will recall the knickerbocker stage of his career when he scaled the sturdy oak and cut hockey stick that telescoped the shins of a warrior on the opposing side as frequently as it knocked the hockey block.

Of course, hockey on runners is more scientific than the primitive schoolboy game. There are seven on each side, and a point is counted when the “puck” is sent through the goal posts of the opposition. The sticks end in a shepherd’s crook, after the fashion of those used in roller polo.

Popular as Football.



A postcard view of the Convention Hall, a building at Fifth and L streets NW that every winter in the late 1890s transformed itself into the Ice Palace, a large indoor skating rink. (From the collection of John DeFerrari)

Capt. Peterson, of the Johns Hopkins, is a hockey expert and hockey enthusiast. The game, he says, though comparatively new in Baltimore, is as popular as a mid-winter sport as football in the late fall. An advantage that hockey possesses over football is its simplicity. It excels football in open playing. In fact, every play in hockey is seen by the spectators, while many of the most brilliant points in football are overlooked by those spectators who have but a superficial idea of the game. After witnessing one game of hockey the spectator becomes tolerable familiar with it.

The Johns Hopkins team defeated the Washingtons last night by a score of 7 to 0. The local team made a gallant stand against the visitors. It was their first important game, and for novices they astonished the visitors by their aggressive play and their activity in passing the puck. The brilliant goal playing of Scholl kept the Washingtons from scoring at least two goals. Scholl’s playing was one of the features of the evening. He has an alert and accurate eye, and blocks the puck with almost unerring accuracy. Hill, the center of the Hopkins team, gave a brilliant exhibition of passing and goal making, and scored three of the seven goals.

The first goal was scored by Hill after half a minute’s play, on a pass from a point at the right of the goal. Hodges, the visitors’ right wing, whisked the puck through the Washington goal posts three minutes later. Three goals were made by the visitors in the first half and four in the second. The halves last fifteen minutes, with ten minutes for a breathing.

Washingtons Lack Practice.

There were several collisions last night, but no serious accidents.

Capt. Peterson, of the Baltimore team, played on the Washington team last night and the locals appreciated the assistance. Peterson said the Washingtons should play more on the defensive till they have developed in team work.

A large and enthusiastic crowd witnessed last night’s game despite the inclement weather.

A few observations

Pretty cool, huh?

The Ice Palace was erected each winter inside the Convention Hall, an exhibit space at Fifth and L streets NW (just four blocks from what today is the Capitals’ home ice at Capital One Arena).

Billed as the largest enclosed ice skating surface in the world, the Ice Palace could accommodate 1,000 skaters at a time. Twice as many people would go just to watch. A string quartet entertained the crowd. Uniformed instructors glided around the ice, attending to beginners. Colored lights were mounted on the ceiling to re-create the aurora borealis.

Washingtonians really knew how to have fun back then, even if they were lousy at hockey.

