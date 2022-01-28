Last year, the zoo said, he had seemed uncertain about the meager amount we received. But earlier this month, the zoo said, “there was no denying his excitement.”
He “had a lot of fun,” the zoo reported.
He rolled around, wrestled with his mom and even went belly sliding, said the zoo.
Of course, to be cautious, we might note that past performance is no guarantee of future, or even Friday night’s results.
Jan. 3 officially totaled 6.9 inches in Washington, while Friday night’s preliminary figure seemed closer to one inch. It was unclear if the cub would consider that enough to warrant a full belly-slide.
But whatever amount of snow falls at the zoo, there appears to be an increasing amount of panda cub to react to it. At his last weighing, the zoo said, the scale read 98.5 pounds.