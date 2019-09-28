

Volunteers from Troop 34015 Girl Scout Brownies Liv Koprivica, Olivia Levin and Selina Bertin, all age 8, left to right, remove invasive plants at Rock Creek National Park in honor of National Public Lands Day in Washington, D.C., Volunteers also planted new shrubs and other greenery, cleaned native bee hotels and picked up trash during the event. Nearly 300 volunteers participated in Rock Creek Park. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

The Girl Scouts had come to volunteer at Rock Creek Park, but now they were enthralled with a man in a bison costume. The bison was wearing a doctor’s coat and a stethoscope. The bison was handing them colorful prescription bottles.

“Um, they are giving the kids medication?” interrupted troop mom Alison Wheeler. She grabbed a bottle and realized it was empty. Its label read, “Rx: Time in nature.”

“It’s a ‘prescription’ to go outdoors,’” said a volunteer, explaining the gimmick that summed up why 175 people gathered in the woods Saturday morning.

After a week of frenzied impeachment drama in Washington, its residents sorely needed an escape. They found one in National Public Lands Day, a 26-year-old tradition that brings volunteers out to care for beloved green spaces across the country.

“We need nature therapy on a regular basis,” said Sarah Fuhrman, a USAID employee who came to pick up trash and breath in the fresh air.

While she bagged discarded bottles and windswept wrappers, an estimated 150,000 people were working on similar projects at more than 1,000 sites across the country, according to the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), which organized the day. In the Washington region, volunteers geotagged plants on Kingman Island and cleaned ponds at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. All the while, people were cleaning graffiti at Yellowstone national Park, building a new trail at the Grand Canyon and cleaning up the beaches of Cape Cod.

“We constantly hear from parks that the amount of work that gets done on this day would take their staff months to complete,” said Tony Richardson, NEEF’s engagement director. Founded by Congress in 1990 to work in tandem with the Environmental Protection Agency, NEEF is required to remain non-partisan.

“We don’t want National Public Lands Day to be tied to any sort of political agenda,” Richardson said. “We want it to remain this thing that people from all political ideologies, all walks of life go to...Because everyone owns public lands.”



John Robert Deoudes of Bethesda, 12, and Leslie Marasco of Arlington, left and right, rebuild native bee hotels after the bamboo was cleaned at Rock Creek National Park in honor of National Public Lands Day. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

But at a time when those lands frequently become embroiled in political showdowns — at the U.S.-Mexico border, during the government shutdown and in the debate over climate change — even a day of volunteering in a national park felt like a political statement for some volunteers.

“The news is so bad,” said Steve Baragona, a reporter for Voice of America who helped plant trees Saturday. “I want to do some little good thing, some small thing I can actually get my hands around.”

In another part of the woods, 17-year-old Emily Newman had her hands around something big: the root of a Bush honeysuckle, one of the invasive shrubs that have been crowding out native plants in the park. She bent her knees and heaved until the bush was free from the dirt.

“It’s so satisfying to get them out of the ground,” she said, reaching for another. For Newman, a senior at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, the woods were an escape not from politics but from the tiresome process of college applications and never-ending sagas of high school drama. She tried to get her friends to join her for volunteering, but they were all too busy; homecoming was later that night. She planned to trade her hiking pants for a red silk dress in a few hours.

But first, there were more shrubs to take down. Nearby, the Girl Scouts had traded their prescription bottles for gloves and trash bags. The troop, a group of Bethesda third graders, were yanking weeds near a path.

“Let’s not toss them at each other,” Wheeler pleaded.

“I have dirt in my shoe!” a girl cried.

“Does anyone have a tissue?” another asked.

The girls moved slowly, their little hands pulling one weed at a time — not as an escape or to make a statement, but because they had come to help.