We were a cool capital on Monday, the day before the solstice

We in the Washington area may think we are always cool, but on Monday, we were truly, memorably and meteorologically cool. We tied a low temperature record at one airport, broke one at another and did it on the long and sunny day before the summer solstice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Only awareness that weather does fluctuate may have kept many of us from a sense of seasonal dislocation, as the mercury in Washington sank to 58 degrees in the early-morning dimness.

That was 11 below average and only four degrees above the city’s all-time June 20 low of 54.

And that record low figure has stood since 1879. That was 143 years ago, in what in weather terms at least was a far cooler time.

But Baltimore did set a record Monday. The low reading was 51 degrees. That broke the record of 52 degrees set in 1954, the long-ago year when the Orioles baseball team came to Baltimore.

At Dulles International Airport the low reading of 48 degrees matched a record set in 2000. Looked at another way, Dulles fell to within 16 degrees of freezing. Not exactly what we might expect so late in June.

Overall, Monday followed the splendid pattern set by Saturday and Sunday. After two bright, temperate days, happily humidity-free, Monday was another.

As we reveled in our good fortune, we may have been tempted at least temporarily to forget any fears of the heat and harshness of summer in Washington.

In impossibly bright sunshine, while wisps of cloud drifted across blue skies, we recognized that we had been granted conditions probably intended for some other time or some other place.

That did not stop us from enjoying what was given us, including an 83-degree high that was four degrees below average.

And of all days and hours to be presented with an environmental idyll, it came only hours before the solstice at 5:13 a.m. on Tuesday made it summer.

