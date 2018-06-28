

A large group of mostly women demonstrators protest at the Trump International Hotel before marching to the Department of Justice and Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

They came from all over the country, slept at friends’ homes or in churches to risk arrest in Washington on Thursday.

Hundreds of women from 47 states gathered in Freedom Plaza, robed in white and carrying signs deriding the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

Most were white, stumbling over the syllables of Spanish-language chants. Many had never faced arrest before. But here they were.

“I have two kids and as a white mother, there is almost no circumstance that they would be taken away from me — ever,” said Victoria Farris, who slept Wednesday night in All Souls Church after participating in civil disobedience training. “I was awake one night because I couldn’t sleep thinking about all those (immigrant) mothers and terrified children. I realized I had to do something more than protest, more than make a sign and march.”

The protest, organized by a coalition of organizations including the Women’s March and local immigrant advocacy group CASA de Maryland, was meant to demand the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an end to family detentions for migrants crossing the southern border.

Outside the Trump International Hotel, these hundreds of women shouted, “shame!” and demanded: “Where are the children?”



Now, outside the Department of Justice, they are silent. Marching with their fists raised and hands in the air. #WomenDisobey #DC #immigration pic.twitter.com/WNpUjjmxT0 — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 28, 2018

Several participants had written “WE CARE” on their palms, a rebuke of first lady Melania Trump’s controversial jacket, which she wore on her first trip to visit detained children near the border.

Ana Maria Archila, executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy, said calling for the disbandment of ICE “would have seemed absurd even a few months ago.”

But now it was central to the mission of her group and Thursday’s march.

“This country has finally been exposed to the brutality and inhumanity of immigration enforcement,” she said. “This barrage of injustices has inspired us to say, ‘No more. We will not be silent. We will not obey.’”

After gathering at Freedom Plaza, the group marched to the Department of Justice before heading to the Hart Senate Office Building.

The crowd of women sang: “We’re going to rise like the water, gonna shut detentions down.” They marched along Pennsylvania Avenue, past the Trump International Hotel, chanting “shame,” then burst into boos and demanded, “Where are the children?”

And they’re marching. Roughly a thousand women from all over the US, singing and calling for the end to family detentions at the US-Mexico border. #dc #WomenDisobey #Immigration pic.twitter.com/ebj8xQADzP — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 28, 2018

Approaching the Department of Justice, the group fell silent, raising fists and hands in the air. Several federal workers on a lunch break wandered over to the fringe of the protest, taking pictures and clapping as the group of white-clad protesters walked on.

When they reached the front of the DOJ, hundreds of women crowded the street and sat. Police cars blocked the area, as officers allowed the sit-in to proceed. Several drivers able to squeeze by honked and gestured in solidarity.



Demonstrators protest in front of the Department of Justice on Thursday. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Demonstrators protest at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The administration’s immigration crackdown hit resistance this week after the House rejected a border bill championed by the president, and a federal judge ordered the government to reunite immigrant families within month.

But organizers said that has done little to abate national outrage. Thursday’s march was one of several D.C. demonstrations this week to rebuke Trump’s immigration policies.

On Wednesday, dozens of activists, including several who were recipients of the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which gives temporary protection to immigrants illegally brought into the country as children, rallied outside the Washington headquarters of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and called for the organization’s dissolution. They shouted at police and implored workers peering out the windows to “quit your job.”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) addresses the crowd, says she hopes these women continue to keep the pressure on lawmakers in DC and around the country. #dc #WomenDisobey #immigration pic.twitter.com/ZygJRz6ZWt — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 28, 2018

On Saturday, thousands of protesters are expected to descend on Lafayette Square in a protest calling for the end of family detentions and the return of the at least 2,500 children who were separated from their parents at the southern border. Organizers of the D.C. rally also plan protests in 351 congressional districts around the country.