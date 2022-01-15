Others hung behind, their backs up against the building — smoking outside the market where activity was dwindling down. They were getting adjusted to the cold like their fellow homeless Valley residents yards away waiting for the bus.
The Open Doors shelter — operating out of the former Red Front Supermarket — provides a place for people who have nowhere else to go get a meal and have a warm place to sleep at night. But when it closes each morning, guests are on their own until it reopens again at 6:30 p.m.
During times when the mercury barely edges over 32 degrees during the day, it can be a challenge for them to stay warm and fed.
It was 7 a.m. Monday, and the doors behind Open Doors guests clicked shut as Massachusetts native John Morris spoke about why he first came to Harrisonburg and how he ended up homeless almost a year ago.
He was looking forward to 9 a.m., when he and some others would be able to go back inside and out of the cold to help clean the shelter.
“We’re all going through some stuff,” Morris said.
Brothers Adam and Josh Dawson also stood outside the shelter Monday morning. Both said they are trying their best to get back on their feet. Adam is a painter by trade and works, while Josh recently lost his birth certificate and other papers. He is waiting on replacements to try and get a job at the Family Dollar a hundred or so yards from the shelter.
“It just sucks all around,” Adam Dawson said. “The staff can’t help it. They gotta be home. They got kids and wives and stuff like that. They can’t stay here 24/7.”
He also said that sometimes some homeless residents can be harsh to staff, but he has never seen the staff be harsh to residents.
Like Morris, Jessica Poirier is from Massachusetts. She had a stroke in September 2020 while living and working in High Point, North Carolina. After that, she became homeless as she had difficulty working and no family to support her.
Poirier came to Harrisonburg while traveling with her then boyfriend, but they have since broken up, leaving her stranded in the city. Her goal for this year is to move back to High Point, where the cost of living is lower.
She said she has tried to find housing in Harrisonburg but cannot afford it.
“Even trailers around here are expensive,” she said in the early afternoon outside the shelter. “I’m not paying $700 a month for a (single-wide) trailer.”
On cold days like Monday, Poirier said she will typically try to hang close to Open Doors, while on nicer days, she may go to the nearby park.
Sometimes, Open Doors will be open during the daytime on very cold days while Our Community Place, another refuge, expands its hours in the winter to 7:30 a.m. — just after Open Doors closes — to 2 p.m. typically.
“We have worked for a number of years to make sure that people are not left out in the cold, so to speak, and literally,” said Sam Nickels, director of OCP.
When the temperature is below 32 degrees, OCP is open when Open Doors is closed, he said.
“The challenge is really for folks who have had behavioral challenges at that shelter and are not able to sleep there at night,” he said.
Many of the homeless residents the Daily News-Record spoke with Monday at Open Doors while it was closed said they avoid OCP sometimes because of “drama.”
Mental problems among those who are homeless contribute to raised tensions and a lack of sleep, further exacerbating tense situations at places like Open Doors and OCP, Nickels said.
Other places that offer shelter or support to homeless residents during the day include Massanutten Regional Library, where anyone can always go inside when it’s open, and churches such as Asbury United Methodist, which opens between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and, like Open Doors, is often open on snowy days, according to Nickels.
Joel Ballew, director of Open Doors, could not be reached by email Monday afternoon.
Justin Simpson, a homeless 36-year-old man, said the toughest week to stay warm is around Christmas, when many places that can be counted on in other times, such as the library, are closed.
Simpson is thankful to all the groups that come together to support the homeless in the winter months.
“It wasn’t as easy (staying warm) before,” he said while others made their way inside the shelter on Monday evening.
Harrisonburg City Council has prioritized construction of a year-round homeless shelter, but it remains to be seen if it will be open 24/7. City spokesman Michael Parks said the focus of the city now is securing a site for the shelter, and the city is not part of discussions about its operations at this time.