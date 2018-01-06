The start of Howard University’s undergraduate classes will be postponed until next week because of “weather complications,” the university said Saturday evening.

Howard said classes would also be postponed until Jan. 16 in the graduate school. The university’s academic calendar had designated Monday for the start of classes.

Classes in its professional schools would start as scheduled on Monday, the university said. These are the schools of divinity, law, medicine, pharmacy and dentistry.

Howard said earlier that at least two buildings suffered “significant damage” as a result of freezing temperatures and ruptured steam pipes.

It said Saturday that a boiler was being installed and repairs were being made to broken pipes.