MARYLAND

Weather stalls search for missing swimmer

Weather forced authorities in St. Mary’s County to conclude their search Sunday for a missing swimmer at Myrtle Point Park, but they plan to resume Monday as conditions improve.

Manuel DeJesus Portillo, 20, of Alexandria, Va., was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday in waist-deep water in the Patuxent River, officials said.

A large group of his family members were spending the morning at the park, which has beach access to the river, when they lost sight of DeJesus Portillo, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cpl. Julie Yingling said the man’s family was spread out across the beach — some were fishing and others cooking — when they realized DeJesus Portillo had gone missing.

They searched the area for close to an hour before calling 911, she said.

It is unclear whether DeJesus Portillo knew how to swim, but he had told his sister that he wanted to go into the water, Yingling said.

Authorities searched the river by boat and dispatched search teams around the park on all-terrain vehicles and by foot.

They used drones to survey the peninsula, which is not far from Solomon’s Island, but heavy rain and choppy waters hampered efforts. Many parts of the region are under flood advisories.

— Arelis R. Hernández

Family escapes home before it explodes

A family of five escaped their Howard County home just before it exploded late Friday night, authorities said Saturday.

According to Howard County fire officials, the department was alerted by the homeowner, who reported a gas leak inside the house. Shortly after firefighters arrived, the department said, there was an explosion.

Two adults and three children got out before the blast, according to the fire department. No one was injured; the family dog also was safe.

According to an account posted early Saturday, the fire was quickly controlled. Investigators were at the site, the fire department said, to determine the cause of the explosion and find where it originated.

Damage was about $300,000, the fire department said.

— Martin Weil