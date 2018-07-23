Capital Weather Gang
Rows and rows of sunflowers are in full bloom at the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area, a 30-minute drive outside Washington, D.C.
The fields are accessible by a short trail and are a seemingly endless mass of bright, yellow flowers peaking up from tall, green stalks reaching toward the summer sun.
Alice Li, Jayne Orenstein, Whitney Shefte, Zhiyan Zhong
These sunflowers were planted May 3 and will be mowed after they ripen, usually around early to mid-August, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources says.
In addition to mourning doves, sunflowers attract other songbirds and mammals.
One sunflower can have as many as 2,000 seeds.
The area is open to the public, but picking the sunflowers is prohibited.
