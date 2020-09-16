Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Gift Subscriptions
Try 1 month for $1
Gift Subscriptions
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(Allie Caren/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Weather
How wildfires impact air pollution and air quality
Multiple fires were ablaze at once in parts of California and Oregon in early September 2020. Here's how those wildfires can diminish air quality.
Related
California’s wildfire smoke plumes are unlike anything previously seen
Western wildfires: An ‘unprecedented,’ climate change-fueled event, experts say
Read More
Up next in
West Coast fires 2020
2:49
How wildfires impact air pollution and air quality
4:30
Longer fire seasons and lack of resources are driving the Oregon wildfires
1:04
Dense smoke smothers Pacific Northwest amid wildfires
5:22
Oregon residents devastated by historic blazes
3:57
Fear and despair as California burns
3:07
Climate change means this wildfire season is here to stay
1:23
From California to Washington, wildfires rage along the West Coast
0:56
Wildfires burn across southwestern Oregon
1:08
Creek Fire threatens West after historic weekend heat
1:57
She lost her home in the California wildfires, but feels lucky to be alive
2:36
For some California wildfire evacuees, uncertainty looms over destruction and returning home
2:34
Thousands forced to evacuate as wildfires rage in Vacaville, Calif.
3:59
Wildfires, lightning and extreme heat plague California amid coronavirus pandemic
0:44
Rare fire tornado forms as northern California wild fires spread
1:24
Firefighters work to contain Apple Fire in California
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post