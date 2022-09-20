Wednesday will be autumn’s eve, and the signs are there

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Tuesday, we prepared to enter the last third of September, what we might call the September part of September, the time when the autumn equinox usually occurs, and the time for shedding the spirit and sense of summer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Midnight Tuesday left us a little more than 33 hours until the equinox. Wednesday is autumn’s eve.

True, it did not yet seem possible here Tuesday to say we had shut the door on summer.

But perhaps it was not too hard to see we are about to. Tuesday with its high of 86 degrees did not yet provide the invigorating sense of autumn. Yet the summer-

weary could note approvingly that even at 86, Washington’s high came in at two degrees cooler than the day before.

Two days of readings scarcely constitute a trend. But it did seem like a small step in the desired direction, if that direction is toward the cool and the crisp.

Hints of movement toward the electric vitality of autumn may also have emerged Tuesday from other atmospheric parameters.

Tuesday seemed less humid than Monday, and the figures backed it up. If we felt just a trifle jauntier on Tuesday, we might not have cited its dew points. But the day’s lower dew points, reflecting a decline in spirit-sapping humidity, might nevertheless have been a plausible explanation.

Also, at summer’s end, no matter how warm the days, signs of change appear that are immune to the capriciousness of temperature and humidity.

Among those, of course, is the loss of daylight. At this time of year, it amounts to about 2½ minutes each day.

However we may delight in the mid-or-upper 80 degree temperatures of our late summer , geometry and astronomy afford us less and less daylight to enjoy them

Earth is about to rendezvous Thursday with the spot on its orbit where our hemisphere tilts neither toward the sun, nor away.

From then on we begin a long period of tilting away. It is inexorable. It means a comparative lack of sunlight and warmth, and perhaps underscores the bittersweet nature of astronomical autumn: a time of both brilliant color and growing darkness.

Further signs of impending fall may be found by recourse to the record book. Monday’s 88 degrees was eight degrees above the average temperature for Sept. 19. Tuesday’s 86 was seven degrees above average for Sept. 20.

Not to make this an exercise in algebra, the explanation is that it is the averages that are in decline, along with daily temperatures.

The average for Monday’s date was 80. But the average for Tuesday was 79.

That was the end of a long period in which our daily averages were 80 degrees or above. We now embark on a long period in which the daily averages will remain below 80. Autumn and cooler days lie ahead.

