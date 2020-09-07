It was an exhilarating, invigorating drop of 28 degrees that seemed to suggest a new meteorological order might take over, making Washington, at least by the thermometer, cool again.
Sunday delivered still more in the coolness category. At Reagan National Airport, where Washington’s official readings are made, a 62-degree low was recorded at 5:41 a.m.
In all of August, we had never wakened to a temperature so low, so seemingly full of promise of at least a momentary respite from the standard scorch of summer. Nor had any day in July offered anything like that.
Monday’s low was 65. But Sunday’s 62 made the day our coolest in more than 90 days, lower than any reading here since June 2. On that long-ago day, summer had barely found its heat groove, and the low was 58.
Perhaps the weekend did not warrant pulling the sweaters out of storage. But it did seem a time to haul out a few appreciative meteorological superlatives.