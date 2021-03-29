While the sun rose about two hours later, by 5 a.m. the moon shone on a city where some were just starting to stir while others still slept.
A few clouds floated nearby, mainly dark and gray, but with edges tinged by moonlight.
What followed was a day filled with the attractions of the season. As the afternoon went on, the mercury reached 60 degrees in Washington.
Part of the day’s allure lay in how well it represented what we may expect as our due in late March. The afternoon high fell only one degree short of the average high for Monday’s date.
Nor did such an achievement conceal a morning chill that subverted the day’s image of spring and its glories. A low of 44 degrees was recorded here. That was three above the average.
If more could be asked, yes, the cherry trees were already in full bloom.