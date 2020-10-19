“ ‘But just this year, this year’s different. I just ask that you don’t vote for Trump,’ I told her. I think she’s under a lot of pressure from my siblings, too,” said McDonnell, an engineer in Baltimore.

Amid all the get-out-and-vote cheerleading, postcard writing and phone banking, folks are trying to see if they can make a difference among the people they know best. And they’re being ruthless.

“I told them they can’t see their grandkids anymore if they vote for him,” Sheerie, a 36-year-old mother of four in Roswell, Ga., told me, about her desperation to break through with her Trump-loving parents. “I just don’t think they can hold those views and be with the kids.”

This is the brother-against-brother part of the battle. Families and friends who could once put politics aside over turkey and birthday cake are now firmly cleaved. It’s crunchtime. And some are using everything they have to change minds.

“Desperate times, absurdist measures,” wrote author and television writer David Simon, in the bargain he is offering to his fans on Twitter.

Simon’s famous not only for creating and writing the acclaimed television shows “The Wire,” “Treme” and “The Deuce” — his Twitter zingers are like an award-winning micro-series, and he’s using them in a new strategy to sway voters.

“If you voted Trump, or 3rd party, or sat out 2016 and are now willing to end vile misrule by voting for Biden,” he wrote, “send a photo of you in voting line or your mail-in ballot and I’ll send a written apology for killing any TV character. #HonorSystem.”

He’s going to be writing a lot of letters. But then again, he’s killed a lot of characters.

Actress and former model Melissa Stetten doesn’t need to use her social media to work on her fans. She’s using it to convince her Michigan family to change their votes.

“The only reason I still have Facebook is to convince my dumb a-- old relatives in Michigan to not vote for Trump and that QAnon isn’t real,” she wrote on Twitter. I asked her how her campaign is going.

“Oh it’s going VERY poorly,” she wrote in response.

A friend of our family said that she’s out of arguments and bargaining chips to convince her relatives to vote the way she thinks is best for the country.

“I’m contemplating a fake cardiac arrest or some other emergency on California voting day, so they get distracted and don’t vote . . . is that wrong?” she joked on Facebook.

(“That is patriotic,” someone responded.)

Because in this election, it’s about more than the clash between musty but forgivable old-world ways and younger values. The emboldened bigotry, xenophobia, sexism, anti-Semitism and racism that tracks with the rise of Trumpism makes for a worrisome American future.

And that brings us to the ultimate bargaining chip: the future itself.

“We have a plan to get my mom grandkids,” writer and comic Ashley Nicole Black wrote on Twitter. “ . . . it’s very comprehensive, and it does involve raising taxes on billionaires.”

In other words — want grandkids? Vote Joe Biden (who will also raise taxes for the super-wealthy).

It may have been just a funny line. But it was inspiration to one writer, who suggested a grandkid strike — the very creation of that next generation — would be one way to change votes.

“The point is, your parents will be forced to decide which is more important to them: their ill-informed allegiance to trickle-down economics, or their ability to lavish love upon a squishy, nice-smelling, giggly little cutie patootie,” Christina Cauterucci wrote in Slate.

Funny. But with a little ring of truth.

Because for many families, these aren’t petty fights. There are deep, painful divides that happen because we are no longer having intellectual parries about policy and politics. These divisions are about race, justice, equality and morality.

“It’s not just a fight,” said Sheerie, the mom from Georgia who plans to keep her kids away from her Trump-loving parents. “This breaks my heart. But [my parents] are telling [my kids] things that aren’t true. My dad keeps buying more guns and ammo, he’s stockpiling . . . My mom is telling them we are holding them prisoner because there is no covid.”

Sheerie, like many of us, can’t wait for the election to be over. And no matter who wins, or who voted for whom, the next family reunion will be rocky.

“We just all have to be gentle,” she said. “And forgiving. Because it’s going to take years to undo what has been done.”