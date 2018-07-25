Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Prince George’s County, authorities said. (James Gathany/CDC via Reuters)

Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus have been discovered in a suburb of Washington, D.C, the first discovery of mosquitoes with the virus in Maryland this year, officials said Tuesday.

Maryland’s department of agriculture said that it had confirmed the presence of the virus in mosquitoes collected in the Riverdale Park area of Prince George’s County. Confirmation came Monday; the insects were collected July 11, the department said. The area is to be sprayed.

The announcement came one day after the state’s department of health announced the first confirmed, locally acquired case of the virus in Maryland this year.

According to the health department, the infected person is an adult, and a resident of the Baltimore metropolitan region.

Health officials say that most people infected by the virus will show no symptoms. Those who become ill may have some combination of fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands, specialists say.

Officials said fewer than one per cent of those exposed to the virus will develop more severe infections.

The number of cases of West Nile virus in Maryland, has varied, state health officials said. They said the peak years were 2003, with 73 cases, and 2012, with 47. Three years ago there were 46.