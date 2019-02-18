BLUEFIELD, Va. — Federal and state officials continue to search for a man wanted in the shooting of a police officer during a traffic stop in Virginia.

Virginia State Police said in a news release Monday that they and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for 25-year-old Donquale M. Gray of Bluefield, West Virginia.

Police said in a news release that Gray is wanted for attempted capital murder of a police officer who was shot Saturday night in Bluefield, Virginia.

They say 29-year-old police officer who was shot is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities haven’t released his name.

Authorities say Gray was the front-seat passenger in the car that was stopped for an equipment violation. The officer was shot as he was standing outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.

