Walker, 41, is the building services manager at the Bethesda, Md., school. For years, ecology-minded Westbrook fifth-graders have joined an after-school program called Trout in the Classroom. The nonprofit Trout Unlimited provides equipment — tank, filter, water chiller, fish food — and fertilized rainbow trout eggs.
About 100 eggs arrive in December. The eggs hatch, the students care for the fry — feeding them, checking the water quality — then in May release the two-inch fingerlings into a stream.
“Trout are like the canary in the mineshaft,” said Trout Unlimited’s Alan Burrows, who helps run the program in more than 100 schools and nature centers in Maryland and the District. “Trout only live in water that is clean, cold, with the correct pH and that has a food source.”
Caring for the trout teaches kids about the environment.
But 2020 was a bad year to learn anything beyond the importance of washing your hands and wearing a mask. Like schools around the world, Westbrook shut down in the spring. Students weren’t allowed in. Nor were teachers.
At first, everyone thought it would be for just two weeks. It wasn’t.
Trout in the Classroom coordinators at other schools scrambled to release their fish early. Some weren’t able to and many fish perished in their tanks.
Walker didn’t want Westbrook’s trout to die, so he devoted himself to caring for them. He had caught plenty of fish before — and eaten them — but he’d never raised fish.
“In the first two weeks, 50 or so of them died,” Walker said. “I didn’t know what I was doing.”
The little trout turned out to be jumpers, and Walker would arrive to find some had leaped from their 50-gallon tank. He secured the cover and went on YouTube for advice.
“They’re like any other freshwater fish, like goldfish or whatever,” he said.
They poop a lot, which meant changing the water every week or so, and they eat a lot.
“The kids weren’t there, so myself and a couple of building service workers made it a point out of feeding the trout,” Walker said.
At the time, he lived in Silver Spring, about 15 minutes away. He went in every day to check on the trout and to feed a turtle named Shelly.
Then the fish food ran out. Walker reasoned the trout would probably like natural food, so he caught crickets, spiders and grubs — “anything I could find small enough to fit in their mouths.”
And over the weeks and months, as the school remained closed, the trout grew. They grew past the two inches they would be when typically released. They grew past four inches, five inches, six inches …
More fish died — some at the hands, er, fins of other fish. “They’re pretty aggressive,” Walker said. “They would eat anything.”
He doesn’t think the trout recognized him, exactly, but they would get excited at his approach. And he came to recognize at least one: a trout with a deformity on its mouth.
School was still closed and the fish were still growing: seven inches, eight inches, nine inches …
Summer came, then fall. Finally, in December 2020, nearly a year after the eggs had arrived, Walker transferred the 15 surviving trout into a water-filled cooler. Burrows and some of the Westbrook students — now sixth-graders at other schools — were finally going to release them.
“He managed to keep them fed and keep the water chemistry correct,” Burrows said. “I was amazed any were left at all. I was pleasantly surprised to see how big they’d gotten.”
The rainbow trout were nearly a foot long.
Walker didn’t go to see them get released into the Patuxent River.
“I kind of grew attached to them,” he said.
He’s an angler, but for now at least he’s confining his fishing to salt water.
“Actually, this year I didn’t get a trout stamp,” Walker said. “I refused to catch trout.”
He knows the odds of catching one of the fish he raised is infinitesimal, but still …
Kyle Elie, the fifth-grade Westbrook teacher who sponsors the club, said: “I knew he was the right person to help out with the task. He cares about these kids. That was a big part: to make sure these kids had a chance to release these trout when things opened up and see the end of this journey.”
Walker said covid has been scary for everyone. Caring for the trout was “kind of comforting,” he said. “Even though there was loss of life around the world, these trout are still alive.”
