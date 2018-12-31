The old and wet year ended Monday night as a year of aqueous accomplishment ought to end: If not with a deluge, then with a drizzle.

Only hours from the conclusion of 2018, our year of record precipitation, what was visible in Washington’s mists was enough drizzle to prove measurable at the National Weather Service station at Reagan National Airport.

It is true that between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. the amount was barely adequate to move the needle. But it did, coming in at 0.01 inch of precipitation.

It contributed to the total for Dec. 31, raising the day’s rainfall figure for Washington to almost half an inch. Even before the bell tolled, sending 2018 into the mists of history, the total was 0.48 inches at National, where Washington’s official readings are made.

With an hour to go before 2018 and its precipitation totals would enter the meteorological record books, as well as popular myth and memory, the total here for the year was 66.28 inches.

That is the most precipitation officially measured in Washington since Weather Service records began in 1871.

In addition to making for a memorable New Year’s Eve, the sogginess of the day enabled 2018 to exceed the old record by almost five full inches.

The old record for annual precipitation here was 61.33 inches, set in a different age in a different Washington, in the year 1889.

If anything more were needed to make the night of Dec. 31 one to remember, there was the temperature. As the old year waned and the new one drew near, the mercury began rising.

Normally on a winter’s night the temperature falls, but after spending much of the day in the 40s, it rose at 10 p.m. to 50.