Or even for the National Weather Service to describe officially as a “trace.”
In the snowfall column for each day this month, the Weather Service has listed 0.0 inches. Thus far, our month and our winter have been exemplified by the no-snow sort of day found on Friday.
The high temperature of 52 degrees was warm for an average January day.
But it was not especially warm for a day in January 2021. Although the average high here for a day in January is 43 or 44, this year, seven of our 21 previous January days also had highs in the 50s.
And like most of this year’s predecessors, Friday’s morning low of 33 degrees also defied the averages, staying above freezing.
Also, a month and a day after the solstice, the sun has become slower to leave the sky. Unscreened by falling flakes, daylight has grown longer.