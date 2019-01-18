STERLING, Va. — Elected officials are holding events in northern Virginia to call attention to the hardships imposed by the partial government shutdown.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton is holding a roundtable discussion in Sterling Friday afternoon with constituents affected by the shutdown, including government workers and contractors.

On Friday morning, Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is volunteering at a food pantry in Arlington that is providing free groceries to federal employees and contractors in need. Many furloughed workers missed their first paycheck a week ago as a result of the budget impasse.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.