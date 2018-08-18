This building at 3166 Mount Pleasant St. NW has a rich history. It started in 1901 as a family home, visible behind the storefronts that were added in the 1920s by Louise B. Mazza, whose name graces an upscale mall in Friendship Heights. Today it's home to La Clinica del Pueblo, a nonprofit that provides health services to the Latino community. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

I was wondering if there’s an interesting story behind the building at 3166 Mount Pleasant St. NW. What was it in the past?

— Ginger Moss, Washington

Interesting? Answer Man finds everything interesting. He is able to see the world in a grain of sand, which makes walking on the beach problematic. As for this particular building, in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood west of 16th Street, it is interesting for what it once was, who was involved with it and for what it is today.

The most distinctive feature of the brick building is the set of four blocky protuberances dotted with three doors that jut out from the front. If they look a bit stuck on, it’s because they were. Rising behind them is the original structure, a house designed by architect Frederic B. Pyle and built in 1901 for Julian C. Dowell. Dowell was a patent attorney who ran a firm with Benjamin Butterworth, former U.S. commissioner of patents.

Dowell’s house was originally on what was called 16½ Street. The street wouldn’t be redubbed “Mount Pleasant” until later, after the streetcar line was extended north and the neighborhood underwent a building boom.

Among those who rode the boom was Louise B. Mazza. She purchased Dowell’s house in 1922 and, according to a neighborhood history by Historic Mount Pleasant, promptly built two stores on either side.



A portrait of Louise B. Mazza hangs in her namesake mall, Mazza Gallerie. Mazza was a busy real estate investor who built commercial space on Mount Pleasant Street NW in the 1920s. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

In 1927, Mazza added storefronts facing Mount Pleasant Street. Over the years, these housed a variety of businesses, including a High’s Ice Cream parlor. The former Dowell house became home to the Capitol Radio Engineering Institute. In 1927 it advertised in The Post that it carried the full line of King radios.

It also installed and serviced radios. This was not without its dangers. In February 1929, an employee named John D. Cash was seriously injured while erecting an antenna on the roof of 1343 T St. NW. Cash leaned over a little too far to grab a wire and gravity took over.

The Capitol Radio Engineering Institute offered instruction in the burgeoning technology. “Radio is one of the fastest growing industries in the country today,” announced an ad. “This phenomenal growth is creating many openings for trained men in such activities as the following: broadcast stations, technicians, talking movies, airways radio, public address, police radio, radio factories, tube factories. . . . ”

Louise Mazza was a busy real estate investor. In addition to her Mount Pleasant Street holdings, she owned bits of land all over town. In her family’s portfolio was a five-acre parcel in Friendship Heights, on Wisconsin Avenue between Jenifer Street and Western Avenue. During the war, the Mazzas — husband Louis; children Olga, Dorothy, Helen and Raymond — had a victory garden there.

After Louise’s death in 1963, Olga took the reins of the family real estate business.

“Olga Mazza was quite an unusual person, to say the least,” said Herbert S. Miller, chairman of Western Development Corp. She would call the then 24-year-old Shannon & Luchs Insurance broker at three in the morning to discuss ideas for her property.

“I said ‘What you should put there is a department store,’ ” Miller recalled. “ ‘Put Neiman Marcus there. They’re the best store.’ ”

Mazza told Miller to call the Texas retailer. He did and the ball got rolling. At one point Miller was in New York City awaiting the normally punctual Edward Carter of Carter Hawley Hale, then owner of the store.

After 45 minutes, Carter walked in. “Sorry I’m late,” he said. “I just bought Bergdorf Goodman.”

Miller put together a deal with money from Exxon’s development arm. The project launched his career, which includes developing Potomac Mills, Washington Harbour and Gallery Place, among other complexes.

Olga had envisioned an office building atop Neiman Marcus named after her mother. But she couldn’t get the zoning for that. Developers put her name on the mall, anyway, afraid Olga would sue if they didn’t, Miller said. Mazza Gallerie opened in 1977.

Meanwhile, across town, changes were afoot. In the 1950s, a restaurant called El Sombrero Cordobes served Spanish food at 3166 Mount Pleasant St. In the 1960s, there was Pancho’s, serving Mexican food.

The neighborhood became the hub of the city’s Latino community. In 1973, 3166 Mount Pleasant was purchased by the Community of Christ, a lay-led Lutheran group dedicated to social justice. The space — dubbed “La Casa” — housed various nonprofits and was the setting for everything from Advisory Neighborhood Commission meetings to punk-rock shows.

Two years ago, La Casa was purchased by La Clínica del Pueblo, a nonprofit founded in 1983 that provides health services to the Latino community.

“There’s something in the air in terms of the support of the community and this very down-to-earth activist space that feels great for our team,” said Alicia Wilson, La Clínica’s executive director.

On Sept. 16, it will be the setting for a block party marking the charity’s 35th anniversary.

