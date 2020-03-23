Please Note

What is an essential business?

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of all “non-essential” businesses in the state on Monday, his latest effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Leaders in Virginia and the District have significantly restricted what businesses can operate — and how — as well.

But it isn’t always obvious what businesses are considered essential.

Here’s a rundown of businesses that are open and closed, according to the orders in place in Maryland, Virginia and the District.

Open across the region:

●Hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities.

●Grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies.

●Banks and other financial institutions.

●Laundromats and dry cleaners.

●Auto repair shops.

●Pet stores.

●Liquor stores.

In Maryland and the District, table service at restaurants, food courts, bars and taverns, including fast-food and fast-casual establishments, is prohibited. Takeout and delivery are allowed.

In Virginia, effective 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, restaurant dining rooms, other dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms and farmers markets will be closed. Takeout and delivery are allowed.

Other brick-and-mortar retail stores may stay open as long as they serve fewer than 10 people at a time.

Closed in the District:

●Entertainment, food and fitness-related venues.

Closed in Virginia and Maryland:

●Playgrounds, parks and athletic fields.

●Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums and other indoor entertainment centers.

●Fitness centers, gyms and other indoor sports facilities.

●Beauty salons, barbershops, tanning salons, tattoo shops, spas, massage studios.

●Casinos, racetracks and historic horse-racing facilities.

●Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs.