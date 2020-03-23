But it isn’t always obvious what businesses are considered essential.
Here’s a rundown of businesses that are open and closed, according to the orders in place in Maryland, Virginia and the District.
Open across the region:
●Hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities.
●Grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies.
●Banks and other financial institutions.
●Laundromats and dry cleaners.
●Auto repair shops.
●Pet stores.
●Liquor stores.
In Maryland and the District, table service at restaurants, food courts, bars and taverns, including fast-food and fast-casual establishments, is prohibited. Takeout and delivery are allowed.
In Virginia, effective 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, restaurant dining rooms, other dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms and farmers markets will be closed. Takeout and delivery are allowed.
Other brick-and-mortar retail stores may stay open as long as they serve fewer than 10 people at a time.
Closed in the District:
●Entertainment, food and fitness-related venues.
Closed in Virginia and Maryland:
●Playgrounds, parks and athletic fields.
●Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums and other indoor entertainment centers.
●Fitness centers, gyms and other indoor sports facilities.
●Beauty salons, barbershops, tanning salons, tattoo shops, spas, massage studios.
●Casinos, racetracks and historic horse-racing facilities.
●Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs.