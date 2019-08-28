For a while in 1979, the vintage fire engine on the right — a 1939 Ford/Howe triple-combination pumper — was Mark Holmstrup’s daily driver, taking him to school and on errands. (Mark Holmstrup)

Columnist

Mark Holmstrup confesses that there was a time when he bought cars with his heart, not his head. In 1979 — when most young men dreamed of a Trans Am or Camaro — Mark’s heart was set on a fire engine, a 1939 Ford/Howe triple-combination pumper, to be exact.

“I was looking for a car but saw the pumper in a Washington Post classified ad and just had to have it,” Mark said. “No doors, no roof and a 95-horsepower V8 under the hood.”

Mark answered my call for stories about favorite old cars. Or in this case, trucks. At the time of his purchase, Mark was a volunteer firefighter in Burke. “To say I lived and breathed all things fire department was an understatement,” he said.

[He lied to his parents, faked his age and entered his 1940 Hudson in an auto race]

Forty years ago, Mark was 19 and living in Falls Church. A lieutenant at a Rockville fire department was selling the fire engine. It had a double-clutch, which Mark had never driven before, but with a quick lesson from the seller — “and the bravado of youth” — Mark hit the road.

“Traveling mainly on the Beltway, I managed to get the fire engine — and me — home in one piece,” Mark said.



Judith Miller behind the wheel of her 1956 MGA. Her father was fascinated by MGs and thought she should have one. Beautiful to look at, it was not so good in the rain or snow. (Judith Miller)

Mark had dropped $1,900 on the red pumper, which was all he’d set aside for wheels. That’s why the firetruck became his daily driver for a while.

“I lived in an apartment at the time,” Mark said. The fire engine took up two spaces in the complex’s parking lot. Mark would drive it on errands and to Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, where he was going to school.

“One time I had a class and I was running late,” he said. “The only place left was in the fire lane.”

So that’s where Mark parked. When he got out of class he found that a police officer had stuck his card on the fire engine. Written on it was “Nice try.”

“But I didn’t get a ticket,” Mark said.

[Dreaming of British sports cars while serving in a war zone]

The vintage fire engine proved useful. Mark’s fire department used it for fundraising. He earned cash on the side doing weddings, the bride and groom perched in the hose bed as Mark drove them from the church to the reception.

Said Mark: “I ended up selling it a few years later, the only time I ever made a profit selling a vehicle.”

Mark’s a lawyer now and lives outside of Dallas. “I have a 10-year old Subaru, for the record,” he said.

A sleek little MGA is probably as far as one can get from a fire engine. That’s what Judith Miller drove in 1956, when she was 17 and living with her family in Toronto.

“My father, who loved cars and driving, was fascinated by the MGs that my male friends were driving — typically the MG TD,” wrote Judith, who lives in Falls Church. “He suggested I get one at least partially because of his fascination, and partially because he was tired of having me borrow our car. Unfortunately, the T body design was no longer being produced, and I had to ‘settle’ for its successor. ”

[It was the 1950s. Beth Stucker was 20, single and wanted an English roadster.]

Judith put a lot of mileage on the roadster, becoming very familiar with its quirks and asking the question that has puzzled many a North American MG owner: How could a country as famously damp as England produce a car that wouldn’t run in the rain?

“I became an expert at drying off spark plugs, particularly after a heavy downfall or after passing a truck,” Judith wrote. “And, of course, the windshield wipers were less than reliable — even when they did run. And, don’t ever get caught with the convertible top down in a rainstorm! The MGA carried its own top behind the seats, but trying to get it out even with two people tugging was a chore that could not be rushed. How did the British do it?”

[Exploring America from the rumble seat of a 1937 Packard]

The car was ill-suited for Canadian winters. “I could forget about getting out of a parking space after a snow — which it seemed to do a lot when I was in school,” Judith wrote. “My long-suffering father kept a large plank in the garage that had straps on either ends so that he could hang it quite low from the bumper on his car and push me out of snowdrifts.”

It was her father’s curiosity about the car that had prompted him to buy for it Judith. He drove it, too, but only after dark.

Wrote Judith: “Being a fairly prominent businessman in the city, he did not think it was ‘becoming’ to be seen in the MGA.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.