—Beginning Thursday, records of misdemeanor possession with intent to distribute marijuana arrests, charges and convictions will be automatically sealed from public view in the Virginia State Police systems. By July 1, 2025, after several state entities update their record-keeping systems, records of arrests, charges and convictions for simple possession or misdemeanor possession with the intent to distribute will be automatically sealed across all state and private databases. People will also be able to petition a court to seal all other marijuana-related misdemeanors and most felonies.