As the old Christmas carol asks: Do you hear what I hear?

Well, what do you hear exactly? Sometimes, one can’t be sure. I recently asked readers to share tales of strange noises they’ve heard from their neighbors.

Helena Wright’s first apartment was in Andover, Mass., on the second floor of what New Englanders call a three-decker. Her upstairs neighbors seemed like a nice older couple. But what were the noises they made — the pounding, the thumping? Did a basketball-dribbling grandson live with them?

“Finally I had to investigate,” wrote Helena, of the District. “When I knocked on the door, they seemed a little sheepish and apologetic. I suspect they knew it was noisy. Turns out, he was a retired furrier, still doing various jobs for people, mostly repairing coats. This involved the use of edging irons, mallets and hammers. Bang, bang, bang on the leather linings.”

Helena said that once she knew what it was, the noise didn’t bother her too much. “Rocco even tailored a coat for me, turning a thrift-shop special into a modish mini,” she wrote.

When Susan Rivers moved into a Lynchburg, Va., apartment with her two children following a divorce, she knew little about the neighbor upstairs save that he was a single man. She soon learned that he kept strange hours — and made strange noises.

“We would hear something metallic scraping across all floors, things being dropped intermittently and sometimes pinging,” wrote Susan, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, Del., now. “And the hammering!”

Susan didn’t want to be one of “those new renters,” so she waited for the noises to stop. When they didn’t, the family moved to another flat in the complex.

“Then two months later we saw a crowd gathered in front of our old apartment and we had our answer,” she wrote. The tenant had been caught removing the sliding door on his deck and using a rope to lower first the body and then the wings of a glider he had built entirely in his apartment.

Wrote Susan: “My children and I still refer to those days as ‘the airplane summer.’ ”

The first townhouse that Sarah from Rockville and her husband lived in had that scourge of the starter home: thin walls. Their bedroom was in the loft, and many nights, they would hear what sounded like drawers repeatedly being opened and closed from the house of the couple that lived on the other side of the wall.

“We wondered: Were they searching for something?” Sarah wrote. “Were they putting away tons of clean laundry? Were they doing something kinky?”

Not exactly. Wrote Sarah: “We later discovered that the wife had a room-size loom in their loft. When she couldn’t sleep, she would go up there to weave in the night.”

Susan from Adams Morgan used to hear strange, squeaky noises through her ceiling, as if her upstairs neighbor was pushing a little cart around.

“I did my best to ignore it, but I heard it at different hours, not just in the living room but even through the bedroom ceiling, as late as midnight, as early as 6 a.m.,” she wrote.

Susan knew her neighbor by sight, but not well enough to talk to. Finally, when she could take it no more, Susan slid a note under her door, asking her whether she could refrain from pushing the cart late at night and early in the morning.

“A few days later, I saw my neighbor in the lobby for the first time in several weeks,” Susan wrote. “She was in a wheelchair. I’m still mortified by the memory of this!”

Years ago, John and Gayle Mansy of Alexandria, Va., lived in peaceful bliss in a condo — until a new tenant moved next door. “Our bedrooms shared a common wall and we were treated to many hours of loud music and rhythmic thumps in the middle of the night,” Gayle wrote.

As the banging and the music was usually on the weekend, they put up with it in the interest of being “neighborly.” Then one Friday, they were treated to the song “The Power” by the band Snap.

“The music player must have broken, as one stanza of the song repeated itself over and over,” Gayle wrote. “For three long days and nights we heard ‘I got the power,’ thump, thump, thump, over and over and over again.”

On Monday, the couple finally complained to the resident manager, who got in touch with the resident. The couple’s neighbor explained that she was away on vacation and must have forgotten to turn off the stereo.

Wrote Gayle: “When the manager opened the front door to turn off the music, she discovered shackles and chains bolted to the bedroom wall, along with various whips and masks. Our dominatrix was never seen again.”

