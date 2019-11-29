Laurie Thompson, the zoo’s assistant giant panda curator who made the 16-hour trip with him, “brought his red ball, which he likes to curl up and sleep with tucked between his arms,” the zoo said.

It is difficult not to associate that ball with the cherished symbols of childhood that we know from film, books and daily life, among them the sled named Rosebud with its talismanic role in the famed motion picture, “Citizen Kane.”

So the zoo statement indicates that when Bei Bei, following international agreement, was taken Nov. 19 from the only home he had known, he may have been able to keep with him something more tangible than mere memory.

