As the college newspaper, the Mount Holyoke News, described it: “Crowds of eager women defy high heels and tight skirts, dash to the field, clutch fiercely for the bits of comfort, smile serenely, contentedly as to their wondering eyes appear: YALE-MT. HOLYOKE AIRLIFT.”

The Mount Holyoke campus was under quarantine because of the Asian flu that was spreading around the globe. Classes were canceled and the gym was turned into a makeshift infirmary. But the men of Yale — 75 miles south in New Haven, Conn. — wouldn’t let the women suffer alone.

Printed on the leaflets was: “We hope the scourge of this virus will soon be erased from your fair campus and the quarantine lifted.” The leaflet added: “We trust you did not catch it from Amherst. Keep smiling. We are thinking of you and we shall return.”

Lillian Hann Young and Dick Young of Fairfax, Va., shared that memory after reading my column last week on the flu pandemic of 1957 and 1958. Lillian was among those in a cot in the gymnasium.

Her future husband, Dick, was a student attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., on a Navy ROTC scholarship. In the summer of 1957, his unit participated in a training cruise from Norfolk, through the Panama Canal, to Valparaiso, Chile, then back through the canal and home, with a stop at Guantanamo Bay.

“I was on the cruiser Albany, unaware that the Asian flu existed until we became sick at sea after our exposure in Chile,” Dick wrote. “All ships were quarantined so we could not go ashore at Guantanamo Bay. I believe we were among the foreign travelers who brought the H2N2 virus to the U.S.”

When Dick returned to Rensselaer, he found that classes and social events had been canceled.

“I was immune because of the earlier exposure,” he wrote.

Joye Jones also witnessed the Asian flu aboard a ship. She was 9 at the time, returning from Burma, where her parents had been missionaries. They were on the SS President Cleveland as it steamed from Hong Kong to Oakland, Calif.

“I don’t know how long the trip across the Pacific was — I was 9 years old, and time has a different sensation at that age,” wrote Joye, of Hyattsville, Md. “I do remember many people getting sick on board, although it wasn’t until we were approaching Oakland that I found out it was the flu. My parents worried that we would be quarantined on board because so many people were ill. But for whatever reason, we docked and disembarked on schedule. We then took the train across the U.S. to Mississippi where my grandparents lived. By the time we arrived, so had the flu.”

When school started, most of the kids in Joye’s fifth-grade class were sick, but, amazingly, no one in her family ever contracted that particular strain.

Claudia Sumler was also 9 in 1957, living in Hackensack, N.J.

“I know they didn’t close the schools, but I remember classes being decimated, with kids being out sick,” wrote Claudia, who lives in Baltimore now. “I don’t remember being sick but it is possible that with all the other diseases kids got then, it was just one more thing.”

She does remember that a friend of hers from Lodi, N.J. — barely three miles away — wasn’t allowed to come and play because the flu was in Hackensack.

When the Asian flu pandemic hit, Sherry C. Brown was living in West Germany, where her father was stationed with the U.S. Army. That’s where she met her husband, Charles, in December of 1957.

“His company had just returned from France where they were re-laying communication lines destroyed in World War II,” wrote Sherry, of Gainesville, Va. “The entire company came down with Asian flu and had no choice but to pitch tents and ‘gut it out.’ ”

Sherry wrote that Charles recovered from his infection but that every night about 8 p.m. his voice would get very hoarse and scratchy, a condition they ascribed to lingering traces of the flu.

Wrote Sherry: “This went on for years until the condition finally faded away.”

Here’s hoping this current crisis will soon fade away.