They come when we try to fit exactly 49.9 pounds worth of belongings into a suitcase so we won’t have to pay the extra fees. This is the last time.

They come when we’re sitting on that plane next to two little boys who insist they don’t have to use the restroom, until that seat belt light goes on, and then they suddenly really, REALLY have to go. This is definitely the last time!

“This is the last time” is a vow that someday we will stop traveling for the holidays. That we will be done funneling shampoo into those tiny plastic containers. That we will stay near our own shower, hang stockings in our own house and drive on our own, suddenly gloriously empty, roads.

Maybe some of you can relate?

Of course you can. After all, this is Washington.

“This is the last time” is not just a personal promise here. It is a communal chant. It is the cost of being a transplant in the D.C. region, where so many of us feel rooted, until the holidays remind us that we are cuttings from a tree planted elsewhere.

There are some places in the country where 9 out of 10 adults will tell you they were born right there, in that state. This is not one them. There are of course many native-born residents in the District and its surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs — some who have been here for generations and others who were born to transplants. But there are also a whole lot of people who were pulled here and decided to make it their home, even if that meant living far from family.

Before we were married, my husband and I managed for years to visit both sets of our relatives in that narrow window between “Merry Christmas!” and “Happy New Year!” We would travel to Texas to see my family and to California to see his — sometimes in that order, sometimes in the reverse.

After we got married and had children, we tried to keep that up. One year, we even went to extreme lengths to do so. We had moved in October to Bali, which had required flying with a newborn and 2-year-old from Washington to Seoul to Singapore to Indonesia. In all, it was about 20 hours of flying, which when traveling with young children has to be multiplied by the number of diapers you change, feedings you give and apologies you make to fellow passengers to get an accurate gauge of how many hours your body thinks it flew.

“This is the last time” was probably uttered plenty that year.

And yet, when December rolled around, there we were, bags packed, children strapped to us, ready to fly to Texas, then California and then back again to Indonesia.

At the end of that trip, a fellow mom walked up to me and said, “It’s amazing we survived that.”

I remember her exact words not only because they validated my exhaustion, but also because I ended up quoting her in a travel piece I wrote soon after that flight. At the time, I felt obligated to share with other parents what I had learned about traveling with young children. Among those lessons: “fiber and flying should never, ever, be combined.”

After that trip, my husband and I agreed to alternate Christmases between our families — and that worked well. We have done that for several years now, with one exception: last year.

That was the first time we didn’t pack a bag or bother with airport lines. We left cookies out for Santa on our own plates, we ate breakfast around our own table and we created our own traditions.

It was wonderful and relaxing and memorable.

It was also hard for me to fully enjoy it, knowing that we could be missing moments we might regret.

The thing about that phrase “This is the last time” is that it can work two ways. It can serve as both a gripe and a lament.

As I’ve gotten older and watched my relatives do the same, I often find myself wondering, “What if this is the last time?”

What if this is the last time my mom will have enough strength to roll out two dozen tortillas and wake us up with her homemade bacon-and-egg and potato-and-egg tacos?

What if this is the last time my dad will have the energy to pick out the perfect gift for each grandchild (complete with batteries attached) and put them under that familiar tree?

What if this is the last time my sisters and I will have the time and the will to play Scrabble late into the night, while laughing and picking our favorite chocolates from the boxes of See’s Candies my brother buys us every year?

A year after that Indonesian trip, we made the same 20-hour journey to Texas and California again in December. The younger of my two sons was 1½ at the time, and I have pictures of him kissing my grandmother and her kissing him back. That day, I treasured those photos because they showed two of my favorite people connecting. Now, I treasure them because those are the last ones I have of her. She passed away less than a week later.

This year, we decided not to stay in the Washington region for Christmas. We flew to San Antonio to spend it with my family.

I’m glad we did, even if I still participated in that communal chant.

When it comes to holiday travel, I will probably always groan at ticket prices, grumble about long security lines and swear that this is the last time — even as I dread that this is the last time.

