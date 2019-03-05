A construction worker secures a site March 2 in front of the Proper Topper at 1350 Connecticut Ave. NW. The work blocked access to the store, forcing the shop to close for the day. (Jake Short)

The store south of Dupont Circle is called the Proper Topper. A better name on Saturday would have been the Improper Stopper.

When employees of the shop — which sells hats, clothing, jewelry, gifts and accessories — arrived that morning to open up, they found their way blocked by orange cones, construction barriers and a guy in a hard hat with a message: None shall pass.

The sidewalk in front of 1350 Connecticut Ave. NW was like an open mineshaft. Ladders led down into the chasm. A mobile crane blocked the street.

While the triangle-shaped building’s other retail businesses — Panera Bread, Philz Coffee — have second entrances on 19th Street NW, the Proper Topper doesn’t. The staff couldn’t get in and neither could customers. No one had bothered to notify the Proper Topper’s Anna Fuhrman, who has owned the shop since 1990.

It was just the latest irritation for the small-business owner.

“There’s an inclination to think, ‘Oh, well, what can you do? It’s D.C.,’ ” Anna said. “But I spend so much time promoting D.C. and talking about how great D.C. is, that it’s a gut punch.”

Anna had no choice but to close the store for the day.

“I saw the size of the crane and the complete barricade to all traffic and realized this is not going to end soon,” she said.

Who was responsible? Anna thought it was Pepco, which has been doing work on that stretch of Connecticut Avenue. Although that’s been disruptive — no one likes a construction zone just outside — the electric utility always left a way for pedestrians to get through.

But it wasn’t Pepco. It turned out to be Sprint. The permit issued by the D.C. Department of Transportation to close the road for the mobile crane specified that the “applicant shall inform residents and business of intent.”

That doesn’t seem to have happened. At least, no one told Anna. She depends on Saturday business. Last Saturday, she didn’t have any, though she still had to pay her employees.

If you spend any time downtown, you know how much construction is going on these days. Some of it is new buildings going up. Some of it is old buildings being reclad or renovated. A lot of it is streets being torn up so workers can fiddle with subterranean utilities.

I suppose it’s all a sign of a vibrant city, but it’s also a mess, especially when the same bit of pavement gets dug up repeatedly.

“I have been appalled over the years to see the way it’s affected the businesses along P Street,” Anna said. “That stretch between the bridge and Connecticut Avenue, they’ve torn that up over and over again.”

Part of the problem is that we often don’t know why a street or sidewalk is being torn up. And we don’t know who is doing the tearing up or who to contact to make a complaint. The DDOT road-closure permit stipulates what signage and information are required, but even when it’s done properly — and Anna thinks it wasn’t in this case — it seems inadequate to me.

What if every construction site — from temporary to long-term — had a big sign that in clear language explained who was doing what, for how long, and whom to contact with questions?

“It just seems like a huge issue downtown, with the number of construction projects happening and the number of small businesses that are trying to exist,” Anna said. “There’s enough facing these small businesses as it is.”

I reached out to the various parties involved but haven’t heard back from Sprint, DDOT or Anna’s landlord, Peter N.G. Schwartz Management.

