“A story that haunts me is the electrician,” she said, retelling the story she remembers at night when she can’t sleep, that ride to the subway after her night shift at Ground Zero. “In his little driving cart, the electrician was saying: ‘Dr. Judy, I can’t believe we are driving over bones right now.’ I keep hearing him say that. It was true. That’s what was there. There was no way to get around it. You’re either walking or driving over rubble, rubble with so many people’s bones.”