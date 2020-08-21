It might be easier to shrug off this succession of days in what many might consider the more tolerable range had it not been for July.

In July, as may be remembered, each day in the 80s could be considered something of a rarity. Only three occurred in the entire month. All the rest registered at least 90 degrees.

AD

But now, we might go so far as to suggest that August has provided us with a kind of reversal of our thermal expectations.

AD

It has been the 90-degree days that have been the relative rarities. Only four can be counted in the first three weeks of August.

However, while we may relish our respite from the searing 90s of recent memory, we cannot say with any assurance that cooler days are here to stay.

For example, the National Weather Service has posted an online forecast that predicted we will record a 90-reading as soon as Sunday. And the day after that. And Tuesday, too.

So our time of non-90-degree days may be nearing its end. This may, then, be time to point out that not all of our sub-90 days have been, like Friday, in the 80s.