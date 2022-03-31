“I lost tons of stuff over three floods,” he said. “I’ve learned to just not put anything down there.”

Story continues below advertisement

But he knows even his best efforts won’t stop the next flood. That predicament highlights a problem across Maryland as climate change makes coastal waters rise and storms intensify.

Advertisement

High waters have caused repeated damage to more than 1,300 flood-insured homes, businesses and government buildings in the state in recent decades, according to data obtained by the Baltimore Sun. But only about 1 in 8 has been improved in ways likely to prevent significant future flood losses — and those are costs that taxpayers eventually could shoulder.

Preparing more of those homes and buildings to withstand floods is necessary to protect lives and properties from disasters, with as much as $19 billion worth of flood damage expected in Maryland by 2050. It is difficult for a number of reasons, starting with that high cost.

Story continues below advertisement

The locations of the properties are often unclear. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, citing privacy concerns, holds information on federally backed flood insurance claims so tightly that even local government officials often cannot get the addresses.

Advertisement

The full toll of floods is hard to gauge because many flood-prone properties don’t carry flood insurance. That means they don’t file claims that can be tracked. One estimate suggests the number of repetitively flooded properties — those that have received multiple payments of $1,000 or more under a federal flood insurance program — is three times higher than FEMA data reflects.

The challenge is so expansive and daunting that there is no guiding plan or budget to help residents avoid enduring flood losses, though a recent report card on climate change resiliency gave Maryland failing grades for its handling of repetitively flooded properties. A new state loan program is on the way that aims to draw more federal investment for resilient infrastructure, but other policies are still being developed and considered.

Story continues below advertisement

The slow action frustrates residents like Saulsbury. He wishes more could be done to rein in development and reduce the runoff that comes like an avalanche down Ellicott City’s rocky slopes, sending the Tiber and Hudson branches of the Patapsco River overflowing onto Main Street.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his National Flood Insurance Program premium has grown from $680 a year to more than $2,500, although that doesn’t begin to cover what he has collected in claims from the federal insurer.

“It’s still a net loss for them,” he said. “It’s still a net loss for everybody.”

For most residents whose homes face any amount of flood risk, the federal flood insurance program is the only way to protect against losses when disaster hits. It was established within FEMA in 1968 as a backstop insurer after many private companies dropped flood zone coverage because it was too costly.

Story continues below advertisement

But because it’s a government program, rather than a business, even the most flood-prone properties can file claims again and again. Historically, repetitively flooded properties have accounted for 1 percent of flood insurance policies, while estimates of their share of the claims paid range from about a fifth to a third.

Advertisement

As climate change makes floods more frequent and storms more potent, the insurance program’s proponents and critics agree it’s broken. Its losses have mounted so much that in 2017, after hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, Congress had to step in to cover $16 billion of its debt. Yet FEMA still owed the U.S. Treasury more than $20 billion in flood insurance claims as of March 2020.

In Maryland, the situation is as unsustainable as anywhere. As of November 2020, there were 1,342 repetitively flooded properties. Meanwhile, only 173 — about 13 percent — have made improvements to prevent losses. Such improvements often include raising a building several feet off the ground, installing flood vents in foundations, or elevating water heaters, furnaces and air conditioning units.

Story continues below advertisement

Another prevention against repeated losses is using government money to buy flood-prone properties and tear them down. But that’s a strategy that, in even the most flood-weary parts of Maryland, many consider too extreme.

Advertisement

Maryland leaders acknowledge more action is needed. They said they hope the recent Coastal Adaptation Report Card, which the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science released this year, will help spur it. The report card gave the state a B-minus overall for its planning and preparations around coastal flooding. But the state received failing grades for two categories measuring risks to repetitively flooded properties and to critical facilities, including police and fire stations and hospitals.

“I hope it’ll mean even greater investments in smart coastal management and investing in infrastructure that . . . is not going to be underwater imminently,” state Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles said when the evaluation was released.

Story continues below advertisement

More of those investments could come as FEMA and the state seek to better communicate flood risk and the importance of flood insurance to property owners in places that previously might not have been considered at risk.

Advertisement

To improve the federal flood insurance program’s finances, new rates are set to take effect next month that better reflect current risk. That means about 3 percent of the 65,000 policyholders in Maryland will pay at least $120 more per year in premiums, according to FEMA. Instead of simply basing premiums on a structure’s location in a flood zone, FEMA will begin taking into account variables including the type of foundation and the elevation of its lowest level.

Those changes give property owners an incentive to take a more proactive approach, potentially reducing their insurance bills by raising their homes or flood-proofing their basements.

Story continues below advertisement

Maryland, meanwhile, soon could afford to do more large projects to prevent floods. The state was the first in the country to establish a loan program tied to a new $500 million federal initiative on climate change resiliency.

Advertisement

The General Assembly approved the Resilient Maryland Revolving Loan Fund last year with $25 million for such projects. That amount is designed to help secure investment from the federal initiative, created through the Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation Act, or Storm Act.

Sen. Katie Fry Hester, a Howard County Democrat whose district includes Ellicott City, said she hopes there is more beyond that. Projects funded through the Resilient Maryland fund and Storm Act could compete for a separate federal infrastructure program — through which Baltimore soon could receive $32 million to prevent flooding. That would mean the state’s initial $25 million investment could translate into hundreds of millions of dollars more in federally funded resiliency work.

Story continues below advertisement

Hester also is sponsoring legislation in the current General Assembly session to establish a state chief resilience officer. A new office within the Maryland Department of Emergency Management would oversee disparate efforts to prepare for climate change.

“We need to take a whole-state approach to dealing with these problems so the next flood’s not as bad as the last,” Hester said.