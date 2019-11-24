I spent four years in college driving for a photo lab, delivering pictures and picking up film. When you’re a delivery driver, you’re also a delivery parker. And even though driving can be hazardous and traffic is soul-crushing, parking is its own kind of hell.

I thought about that when I read recently about an app called curbFlow. It lets couriers reserve curb space ahead of time, supposedly freeing them from the need to park illegally. The company said that during a three-month trial period in the District, the number of vehicles that double-parked in the test zones dropped by 64 percent.

Sounds good to me. I think the 20-year-old me would have liked it, too.

Delivery drivers have my empathy. They don’t double-park or block the bike lane because that’s how they get their kicks. They want to spend as little time as possible stationary. Like a shark, they’d rather be moving. Like a hit man, they want to get in and get out.

My colleague Katherine Shaver’s story about curbFlow quoted a driver who said he sometimes had to park two blocks away from the Georgetown shoe store where he made deliveries. I’m pretty sure I never would have done that back in the 1980s.

What I would have done was park on the sidewalk. Some of the photo stores were in downtown office buildings that had broad, expansive plazas, perfect for parking on. I’m guessing that was illegal. And I sometimes wondered if it was dangerous, because often one or more of my tires would be sitting atop one of those metal grids, the ones women in heels have to be careful crossing.

Would the grid give way? None ever did. Apparently they are robust enough to support the weight of a Ford Pinto or Chevy Chevette, the vehicles that made up our delivery “fleet.”

Our downtown streets are busier than they were 30 years ago. There are more delivery drivers, too. Anything that improves the flow should be welcomed. But try not to get too steamed at the people temporarily parked somewhere they shouldn’t be. Odds are you’re a consumer of whatever it is they’re delivering.

Write on

I really thought I’d hear from more people who did what I did before my colonoscopy: Write a message for the doctor and nurses on their bottoms. (In my case: “Go Nats” in eyebrow pencil.)

But I only heard from a few. One reader emailed that when her husband went in for his colonoscopy, he had put a little piece of paper between his cheeks that read: “your ad here.” Another reader commented that the night before his lower back surgery, he had his long-suffering wife write “WARNING EXHAUST” on one cheek and “STAND CLEAR” on the other.

And then there’s the District’s Bob Bloomfield. On Oct. 29, he had surgery at the National Institutes of Health to remove a brain tumor. The next day, when Bob was in the recovery room with his wife, Barbara McCann, brother Tim Bloomfield and niece Casey Bloomfield, they all noticed that the white orb of his bandaged head resembled something that was in the news a lot, being as it was World Series time.

“We borrowed a pen from one of the nurses,” Barbara said.

They inked red baseball stitches on the bandages and then they took photos, including one with Bob holding a sign that read “Max, this isn’t brain surgery. Go Nats … ”

Bob has an especially aggressive tumor — a glioblastoma that was diagnosed in 2015 — but he’s already defied the odds. The surgery went well and he was able to watch the Nationals win it all in Game 7.

Said Barbara: “It’s fun to have something frivolous and fun to focus on when you’re in this really serious medical situation.”

The Nats had a miracle outcome. Bob and Barbara want to see miracles, too.

Helping Hand

We don’t need a miracle for The Washington Post Helping Hand, our annual fundraising drive. We just need your participation. We’re raising money for N Street Village, Bright Beginnings and So Others Might Eat.

Our goal is to raise $250,000 by Jan. 3. You can read about the vital work these charities do — and make an online contribution — by visiting posthelpinghand.com.

