Loyal Capitals fan Sonia Kendall has three tattoos in honor of the team and has plans to get another of the Stanley Cup. (Theresa Vargas/The Washington Post)

I want a Weagle tattoo.

That’s not exactly true. Really what I want is to want a Weagle tattoo.

I want to want to stand in a crowd of strangers and hug them and kiss them and scream together as though our children just got accepted to the best college, free of charge.

I want to want to fill my closet with red shirts that I just have to slip on to signal to a passing stranger, wearing the same scarlet beacon, that we are not alone. We are never alone, because we are Capitals fans in a city that is vibrating with fandom.

I want to want to climb a streetlight with excitement and then, despite my arrest and my lack of a shower, immediately join my fellow fans again and know they will understand. In my unbathed stench, they will smell loyalty. They will fist bump my ripe dedication.

I want to want to fill my Twitter account with 100 — make that 1,000 — #ALLCAPS #ALLCAPS #ALLCAPS, and by doing so, cover my page with the hockey team’s proud winged logo.



Capitals fans gather before game four of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena on June 4 in Washington. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

But here’s the problem. I just recently learned what a Weagle is.

If you are among those asking, “A what?” then you and I stand in the same unfortunate place — outside what may be one of the most exciting, unifying events to strike the Washington area in a long time. The Capitals may bring home the Stanley Cup on Thursday night for the first time — and if not then, the team has another chance Sunday — and the region’s anticipation is at a boil, ready to spill into the streets, where drivers will do that triple-honk thing that you and I will hear as “beep, beep, beep,” but true fans will know means “Let’s go, Caps!”

True fans also know that the team’s eagle-like logo is not just a bird, but much more than that. It is a Weagle. And the most devoted don’t just wear the Weagle on shirts and caps that can be taken off at a whim when the team loses. Their love is not conditional. They slap Weagle bumper stickers on their cars and get the Weagle shaved into their hair.

They get Weagle tattoos.



Capitals fan Sonia Kendall shown in a jersey she designed to honor her two favorite players, Tom Wilson and Jay Beagle. (Theresa Vargas/TWP)

Sonia Kendall, a 52-year-old telecommunications specialist for the Coast Guard, has three tattoos on her arms dedicated to the Capitals, and her latest features the Weagle peeking out from what is designed to look like torn skin.

“You fall in love with the team. You really do,” Kendall said. “You love the sport. But you love that particular team even more.”

The team’s recent victories have gained it a whole new group of fans, pulling in the previously apathetic and the occasional followers. Kendall is not among those casual newcomers.

Her Twitter name is “WEAGLE girl” and she runs a private Facebook group for fans that is not easy to join. After the team’s last win, she received about 100 requests. She approved three, based on whether their profiles showed a history of allegiance to the team. Kendall doesn’t dabble in her devotion. Her Maryland home is filled with Caps-themed gear, including light-switch covers, bobbleheads, hockey sticks, a bedspread and a shower curtain. In her living room, on the same wall as a sign that says, “Happy Wife — Happy Life” is one that reads, “Reserved Parking, Capitals Fans Only.”

“I’m very easy to buy for, everything is Caps related,” Kendall said. “I don’t think I will ever not follow the Caps.”

I have long been jealous of people who possess that type of connection to a team — and I have tried to be one of them. When I was in high school, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith played for the Dallas Cowboys and I felt pride in the team, even emotionally invested in how they did. But then I went to college and lost interest. The Spurs, when David Robinson played, also had me shouting — for a season. When I lived in New York, I attended a Yankees game and thought the team would be easy to love. If I’m supposed to feel the highs of their wins and the lows of their losses, I should at least pick a team where happiness is promised more than misery. But within one game I knew that was not my team.

Psychologists who have studied sports fans have written about two types. There are those who use the word “we” when talking about a team, as though they, too, are playing on the field or ice. And then there are fans who root for a team but after a loss can distance themselves enough to say, “They lost.” These are the co-workers you don't have to walk gently around the day after their team gets bumped from a championship.

The latter attitude seems healthier to me, but then again, I was never one to wear my school colors on those designated days. I never followed a specific clique. Whenever I’ve seen celebrities, I haven’t had to stifle the urge to squeal. Maybe some of us just weren’t born to be fans — or maybe it’s more like finding a soul mate, and when it’s right, it will just click.

I confessed to Kendall that I was among the unlucky ones when I visited her home to talk about what makes a fan. It’s everything, she said: the wins, the losses. It’s players who are kind when you meet them. It’s the camaraderie in the stands.

“It’s 20,000 people in the arena all standing up to cheer when a small black circular object goes into the opponent’s net,” she said. “It’s 20,000 people cringing together when it goes into our net. It pulls you in. It bonds people.”

She also said something that should give hope to anyone just now feeling energized by the Caps: She and her husband, Greg, who also served in the Coast Guard, weren’t always fans. She grew up in Upstate New York watching minor league hockey with her family. He grew up in Southern California, surfing and playing baseball.

Then they moved here, and she started watching the Capitals. About seven years ago, she took her husband to a game — and that was it. He was hooked.

Now, they are the couple that, even when the team is losing and the stands start emptying, stay seated until the buzzer sounds. They are the couple that has a framed photo on their dining room wall of them surrounded by the team’s players — an opportunity they won through an auction bid.

They are the couple that doesn’t use the word “if” when discussing whether the team will win it all this year. Already, Kendall has picked the place on her arm where she plans to get the Stanley Cup tattooed and she speaks excitedly about the parade that Washington will hold. The couple’s son, who is in the Coast Guard, will want to come home for that, she said.

The 25-year-old did not grow up watching hockey or playing sports but has recently become a fan.

And so, there is still hope for me. I’m pretty sure I’ll never get a Weagle tattoo. But for now, I know what I want. I want to see this area get its parade, and when it does, I might even honk three times.