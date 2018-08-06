

A small group protests rally outside the office of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Monday in Washington. (Marissa J. Lang/The Washington Post)

Anger over federal immigration agents’ arrest of as many as 12 D.C. residents last month came pouring out Monday on the steps of City Hall.

Protesters shouted, chanted, whistled and blew air horns in the withering heat outside Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office as they demanded that she and her staff do more to protect the District’s immigrant residents in the face of the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

They blamed her and D.C. police for failing immigrant residents and refusing to stand up to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. They said D.C. did not deserve the title of “sanctuary city.”

It went on for more than an hour.

Meanwhile, a handful of activists attempted to deliver their grievances in person.

They brought with them a letter signed by more than 20 local organizations and faith groups asking that Bowser publicly denounce raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and call for the release of all District residents the agency apprehended. They also asked that Bowser expel ICE agents from the nation’s capital altogether.

But after a brief conversation with the mayor’s general counsel, Betsy Cavendish, they were turned away with nothing to show for their efforts but a stack of fliers extolling the mayor’s programs for immigrants.

A representative from Bowser’s office told organizers the mayor wasn’t in.

“Where is Bowser?” the crowd shouted. “Where is Bowser?”

“Mayor Bowser,” the group is shouting, “your silence is violence!”



The paper highlighted legal services and driver’s licenses available to immigrants as well as the city’s edict that law enforcement agencies not ask residents about their immigration status and refrain from cooperating with ICE. It also said, “Mayor Bowser recognizes that our immigration system is broken, and federal officials have engaged in abusive tactics.”

It only seemed to further aggravate the group gathered outside.

“In a city that claims to be a ‘sanctuary city’ . . . our elected officials should be standing here with us today, shoulder to shoulder,” said Gaurav Madan, an organizer with immigrant rights coalition, Sanctuary DMV. “Their silence speaks volumes.”

In a statement following the rally, the mayor added: “Washington, D.C., is a sanctuary city. We protect the rights and humanity of all our residents, and our DC values and our local culture are guided by a celebration of diversity and inclusivity.”

Last month, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine asked that Immigration and Customs Enforcement release information about the agency’s recent arrests of as many as a dozen D.C. residents in raids that rattled residents of Columbia Heights, the District’s historically Central American neighborhood.

Activists on Monday echoed several of the concerns Racine outlined in a letter to the head of the federal agency, including that federal immigration agents had used racial profiling to target individuals.

In a statement days after the arrests, ICE spokesperson Justine M. Whelan said that agents do “not conduct raids or target individuals indiscriminately.”

Details from the arrests, including the number of people detained, their identities and the charges against them, have not been made public.

“Unfortunately, for more than a year and a half, immigrants in Washington, D.C., and across the country have been made to live in fear. As a community, it is on all of us to stand up for our neighbors,” Bowser said in an emailed statement. “We must send a message loud and clear to the President and Congress that we are not a country of fear and cruelty, that we know these inhumane actions do not make us any safer, and that this is not the type of leadership, or lack thereof, that Americans want.”

Bowser has not publicly commented on the arrests federal immigration agents made in D.C. last month. And Cavendish told activists she was unlikely to make such a statement.

“Cavendish said, ‘What if they were murderers?’ And when I said wouldn’t the justice system sort that out, she simply said we won’t look into it,” Madan said. “The engagement we need from her needs to go further than that . . . We need policies and practices that completely sever all ties with ICE.”