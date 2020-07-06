Wait. You didn’t know there’s a gigantic memorial to Chris C. in the nation’s capital?

It’s in front of Union Station. At Columbus Circle.

“What is this all about?” a woman going to work asked me in October, when local Italian American clubs and the Knights of Columbus gathered to lay wreaths at the memorial.

AD

The city had just changed the explorer’s holiday to “Indigenous People’s Day,” and the Columbus Day people were holding all the pomp and circumstance anyhow.

“I didn’t even know that’s who that was,” she said, squinting at the marble figure holding his cloak around him, flanked by lions and kneeling men.

AD

She’s not alone. It’s not on the list of must-sees in the District.

Little is heard about the memorial beyond the annual wreath-laying, and an occasional “500 Years of Genocide” reminder spray-painted in red across the base of the statue (with the number updated as the years go by).

Last year, a speaker at the event said that honoring Columbus with a day is a “celebration of all of the brave immigrants that risked their lives on their pursuit for a better life, in turn creating a unique mixture of cultures that make up our society.”

AD

That’s part of the story. But not the whole story of America. And that’s what today’s memorial debate is about.

This particular Columbus memorial in the District has a little more of Columbus’s story.

It’s not just the explorer, carved from stone and looking like he’s about to kill it on the runway with 15th Century season’s must-have, floor-length cape. To his left is a muscular old man, kneeling as he makes inscriptions on a tablet or maps, representing the old world. And to Columbus’s right is a chiseled Native American man, also kneeling, reaching for an arrow in his quiver, representing the new world.

AD

What?

It’s not subtle, the way the Native American man is depicted: on his knees.

AD

And yet, this memorial has not been targeted or protested in the nation’s current reckoning with its bloody past, the evolution of protests that began in May after George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota.

Those demonstrations against police brutality are including a long-awaited challenge to the white version of America’s story. Confederate statues were toppled by demonstrators and even removed by local officials who are beginning to understand the pain they caused and the purpose they served, erected during the Jim Crow era.

So it makes sense that the patriarch who opened this continent up to the worst white-man horrors — the slaughter of Native Americans and slavery — is next.

AD

And whack, it began in Minnesota, where Native American activist groups have been holding protests at the Christopher Columbus statue at the state capitol in St. Paul for years. That bronze was finally toppled by protesters last month.

AD

Then whack, Boston officials removed their Columbus statue from further indignities a few weeks ago after it was decapitated and vandalized.

The one in Richmond was toppled and thrown into a lake. A 12-foot-tall, granite Columbus was beheaded in Waterbury, Conn., on the Fourth of July, about the same time that Baltimore protesters toppled their Columbus and heaved it into the Inner Harbor.

In New York? Protesters are signing a petition to have their Columbus Circle renamed and the statue removed.

AD

None of those memorials were as explicit as the one in the District, with the kneeling Native American man. It’s an echo of the Emancipation statue in Lincoln Park a mile away, with a kneeling enslaved man, Archer Alexander. Protesters went after it and even D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) has asked for its removal.

And yet, Columbus remains unmolested at Union Station this summer, in a city that hosts a football team named the Redskins. (Will it be this week that they finally change the name?)

AD

Maybe Union Station’s Columbus is just too big and complex, with its marble sweep and neglected fountain — too hefty, sturdy and sprawling for a good teardown.

AD

Or maybe the statue hasn’t been targeted by protesters because the District — land of the wonks — had its reckoning with the legacy of Columbus legislatively, joining at least 10 other states that changed Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day.

“Columbus enslaved, colonized, mutilated, and massacred thousands of indigenous People in the Americas,” Councilmember David Grosso (D-At Large) said in his statement introducing the legislation that passed last year. “We cannot continue to allow this history to be celebrated as a holiday in the District of Columbia.”

The legislation passed with little debate — and no mention of the statue.

Or maybe, because back in 1912, when the memorial was dedicated amid fanfare, President William Howard Taft had some perspective on Columbus’s skills, especially because it was the year that the Panama Canal was being finalized and sea voyages were still cool.

AD

AD

“He was much greater as a mariner than as an administrator and governor of native peoples,” the Republican president said in his speech that day.

The original plan for Union Station was a simple fountain — just water and a pool.

It was lobbying and fundraising by the Knights of Columbus that took it from a serene park to another tribute to another white man, another whitewashing of American history.

President Trump has criticized the removal of statues and last week punched back, issuing an executive order saying, “To destroy a monument is to desecrate our common inheritance.”

The executive order doubles down on the American statuary, calling for a National Garden of American Heroes — location unknown — to open on July 4, 2026.

AD

He wants to include folks who weren’t born in America — including Columbus.

AD

Ready for that debate?

Or we can just have a few more fountains and fewer tributes to genocide, racism and slavery.