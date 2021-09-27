A little history: The Metro station took its original name from the White Flint mall, which officially closed in 2015. And the mall took its name from a country club that had been nearby. The country club was apparently named after the flint stone common in the area. The White Flint Country Club was on the site of an earlier club, the Harper Country Club. The Harper Country Club claimed to be the first golf course in the area to split the difference between a public course and a private course, with a low annual membership fee and a cost of just 50 cents to play a round.