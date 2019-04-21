Children participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn in 2018. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Eggs will roll on the White House lawn Monday as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump preside over the 141st Easter celebration at the White House.

The event will bring thousands of families from across the country to the South Lawn, where they will mingle with the Easter Bunny and senior government officials, listen to military bands perform merry tunes and compete in “Be Best”-themed games.

Much like last year, no boldfaced names will headline the event — talk-show host Kelly Ripa and musical group Fifth Harmony warmed up the crowd in past years — though the first lady announced she would introduce several new activities, including “Be Best hopscotch” and musical eggs.

The first lady’s signature campaign to combat online bullying will be featured more prominently at this year’s event than it was during last year’s festivities.

The Easter Egg Roll is one of the biggest annual events held at the White House. On Monday, about 30,000 guests — most of them children — are expected to descend on the grounds starting at 7:30 a.m.

American egg farmers are expected to provide a record-breaking 74,000 eggs to the White House for the egg roll, egg decorating stations and to be served on a stick as “EggPops,” according to the American Egg Board.

Egg-rolling is a tradition that dates back centuries.

President Abraham Lincoln held informal egg-rolling parties at the White House while he was in office in the 1860s, and in the 1870s the Capitol hosted egg rolls to honor the Easter holiday. But the practice became so raucous and destructive to the grounds that President Ulysses S. Grant signed a law in 1876 banning the game on Capitol grounds.

The event rose again in 1878 when a “group of bold children” approached the White House gate seeking permission to play egg-rolling games during President Rutherford B. Hayes’s tenure, according to the White House. The president agreed and so the tradition has gone on every year since.

As is customary, the first lady will also receive a commemorative egg on Monday to mark the occasion.

This year’s egg design was inspired by the child of an egg farmer, according to Cecilia Glembocki, the executive director of the Virginia Egg Council and a member of the American Egg Board.

On a light blue shell, the egg is decorated with small flowers, stars and a message: Be Best.

This is a developing story.

