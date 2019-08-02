

Gayelynn Taxey plays the drums with the “Kremlin Annex” band Thursday in front of the White House in protest of President Trump. It was the group’s 274th time protesting in the past 13 months. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

The five protesters, middle aged and older, are loud, beating drums and cymbals, blaring a trumpet and horn, shouting “liar” and “traitor” at the top of their amplified voices. Their posters say “resign,” and their parody songs call for indictments.

To the tune of the Beatles’ “Revolution:”

You said there was no collusion, well we know, that you sound a bit absurd...”

To Blondie’s “The Tide is High”:

“The time is nigh, your reign is done, it’s time to indict Individual One...”

They gather outside the White House three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — more often if the actions of President Trump’s administration particularly upset them. They call themselves the “Kremlin Annex,” which is also what they call the White House. On their Twitter feed, they tally the number of weeks and number of nights they have gathered to denounce President Trump, whom they refer to as “Putin’s puppet.”

Strangers when they joined this effort just over 12 months ago, they have become close friends, traveling by car and Metro to vent their outrage in triple-digit heat, freezing blizzards, unexpected thunderstorms and unpredictable closures of Pennsylvania Avenue. Their critiques of the Trump administration encompass virtually all it does; its immigration policies, Trump’s denigration of people of color, his judicial appointments, his angry tweets.



A doll in a cage set out by the Kremlin Annex group in front of the White House in protest of President Trump's immigration policies. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

“Honestly, it’s therapeutic to be around people who have the same feelings as you do, the same fears, the same hopes,” said drummer Gayelynn Taxey, 57, a retired lawyer who lives in Fairfax County and once worked for the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. At first, she pounded on a plastic bucket at the protests. As time passed, she learned to play a snare drum kit.

Thirty months have passed since the first Women’s March, 27 months since the March for Science, 25 months since the March for Truth. “Indivisible” groups have risen and fallen.

But for these women, the protest goes on. It is one of the longest-running public displays of resistance to the Trump White House — though it is dwarfed, of course, by the anti-nuke peace hut that has occupied the nearby sidewalk for 38 years.

“We intend to be persistent antagonizers to the current occupant of the White House, consistently saying no, this is not right, it’s wrong,” said Linda Larson Kemp, 74, a semiretired systems analyst who lives in Arlington, plays a variety of percussion instruments and describes herself as congenitally shy.

She and her sidekicks have dressed up in cow suits, as puppets, as snowmen — anything to get the attention of passersby. Most are experienced activists. They never met until joining this protest, but have developed a strong bond, texting in the wee hours of the morning and giving each other affectionate nicknames.

Their first time out in front of the presidential mansion was shortly after July 16, 2018. Trump was returning from Helsinki, where he had contradicted U.S. intelligence conclusions that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections, siding with Russian president Vladi­mir Putin. The women were among hundreds who responded to a call from Democratic strategists Philippe Reines and Adam Parkhomenko to “occupy Lafayette Park.”



Iryna Verity, top right, speaks as a part of the Kremlin Annex protest in front of the White House on Thursday. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

At first, they demonstrated every night. Eventually, most of the others left. Members of the annex, however, kept returning to Lafayette Park, putting off household chores, work responsibilities and spending time with spouses and friends.

Melissa Barlow, 42, of Germantown, a travel manager at a biotech company who does much of the annex’s video and photo work, said the activism feels like “a civic duty.” Kemp says she plans to continue coming “as long as I can afford a Metro ticket, and I don’t break another hip.”

This week, the group launched a new online effort to mock Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), calling him “a Russian stooge” for lifting sanctions against a Russian oligarch and blocking election security measures.

“If you don’t participate, democracy dies,” said Iryna Verity, 50, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Ukraine, who works in fundraising and communications and lives in Montgomery County.

She handles logistics for the annex, such as hauling equipment and posters and making sure the microphones have fresh batteries. Since her daughter is grown and she does not have to care for elderly parents, she says, she has the time that others do not.

Beside, “when our country is on fire, the laundry can wait.”



Emmaline Taylor, of Arlington, performs with the Kremlin Annex band in front of the White House. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Emmaline Taylor, 38, a nanny and professionally trained singer who lives in Arlington, said she sees the president “doing all kinds of things I don’t let the children I work with do — calling people names, being a bully, keeping his hands to himself, or not . . . I should expect the same thing from the leader of our country.”

Whether the protests are effective is in the eye of the beholder.

“I don’t support Trump, but this is stupid,” said Jonathan Alexandra, of Arlington, as he and a group of friends listened to a particularly bad song parody on a recent night.

Nearby, 13-year-old Bernard Wieder, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., shouted “build the wall” as he and other teens danced to the music. Verity admonished him, saying he did not know the length, cost or impact of the barrier, an opinion that prompted boos from the largely pro-Trump crowd.

Bernard’s mother, Rhonda Wieder, said she was proud of her son for standing up for his beliefs, but supported the annex’s freedom of speech as well. She also appreciated how the women handled the American flags they use at the protests.

“I actually disagree with 100 percent of what they’re saying,” Wieder said. “But they folded the flag in a respectful way, and we thanked them for that.”



Gayelynn Taxey plays the drums with the Kremlin Annex band on Thursday. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

The women love to tell the story of the woman who walked out of the Executive Office Building after quitting her White House job and told one of the annex’s regular supporters that the women should keep at it.

They have other fans as well, like Saif Qaisi, a professor at the American University in Beirut who was passing by the same night as the Wieders.

“I think it’s great that a person can stand up in front of the president’s house and express themselves,” Qaisi said as his wife chased their toddler through the crowd. “I feel that ever since President Trump has gone to the White House, he’s spreading more racism, and people feel freer to express that racism now.”

Many more people paused to listen, then walked away, shaking their heads in apparent disagreement.

“I would be kidding myself if I said we are waking up the masses,” Verity said. “We are not.”

Still, they are not deterred. They say they will keep demonstrating until Trump leaves office, is indicted or impeached.

“No one should be relaxed about our existing democracy,” Verity said. “As we know, democracy can disappear in one generation.”

