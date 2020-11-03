Just a handful of President Trump’s supporters were there.

Millie Landis, 19, and Cecelia Edwards, 20, sophomores at American University, compared the protest to a farewell to Trump. “We want him gone,” Landis said.

In the early evening hours the atmosphere was relaxed and peaceful, a far cry from the potential unrest local and federal officials have been bracing for in the nation’s capital in the wake of a bitter and unprecedented presidential election.

Several dozen D.C. police officers casually kept an eye on the scene and even mingled with the crowd. There was a tussle between police and a man who was at the plaza, though it was not immediately clear what prompted it.

The National Park Service had erected a tall fence around the White House in preparation for potential violence. D.C. officials also opened an Emergency Operations Center and increased police and fire staffing to handle any issues. Two federal agencies said they had personnel on standby if needed.

Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper, a D.C. National Guard spokesman, said just before 6 p.m. that no National Guard member in the city had been activated or put on standby to respond to any kind of unrest. Guardsmen could be activated by the Defense Department following a request from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), or at the direction of the president, Clapper said.

Despite the preparations, D.C. Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Rodriguez told WAMU on Tuesday morning that the city had not heard of any concrete plans that might incite violence.

“We don’t have any specific or credible threats to the District of Columbia in the election period,” Rodriguez told the radio station. “However, we are concerned, and we did see violence of course over the summer from some of the First Amendment demonstrations that were here in the city. We are watching for that.”

Some downtown businesses had boarded up shops in anticipation of problems on Election Day or the days that follow.

Roughly a half-dozen groups had applied for and received permits to demonstrate near the White House and other downtown locations on or around Election Day, while others were still being processed. They include social justice and religious organizations.

A group called Shutdown DC, which has been active in the movement for racial justice over the summer and has protested Trump administration actions, organized the Tuesday evening event at Black Lives Matter Plaza. It was slated to go until midnight.

Election returns were being projected on the exterior wall of the Motion Picture Association building, and a few dozen people were standing around watching.

Martha Wilson, of D.C., said she came to the protest because she went to the first Women’s March the day after Trump’s inauguration and “wanted to bring it full circle.”

She rode her bike to the demonstration and wore a mask that read, “All will be well.”

“I hope I’m right,” she said.

Kehinde Ogun wore a bright red shirt with MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN emblazoned on the front. Ogun, who is Black and said he is homeless, said he came to the gathering “to show support for my president.”

Ogun said he backed Trump because of the president’s push for prison reform.

Though the vast majority of the crowd supported Biden, Ogun said he had not heard any criticism or name-calling directed his way.

“Today has been very peaceful, thank God,” he said.

There was was only minor friction between Biden and Trump supporters during the early evening.

In front of Trump supporters waving “Jesus Saves” signs and shouting about salvation, Molly Scher raised a sign above her head: “Jesus knows Trump is not love.”

“The world will only change if the privileged show up with minorities,” said Scher, an assistant preschool teacher from Leesburg.

“They are distracting from why we are here,” said Scher, 19, turning toward the Trump supporters. “They are distracting from minority voices and quieting the voices that must be heard.”

Yael Shafritz and Eliana Golding, partners who live in the Petworth neighborhood, danced along and nodded their heads at Black Lives Matter Plaza as they watched a dance troupe perform, its members wearing sweatshirts that read: “Every vote counts.”

“The main reason I’m out here tonight with these groups is the spirit of resilience and celebrating,” said Shafritz, 28.

Golding, 30, said neither of them knew what they would find when they came downtown.

“But I wanted to be with people this time,” she added, remembering that she felt very isolated in her house when Trump won in 2016.

Journalists from Italy, Germany, South Korea and other countries converged on the plaza, interviewing demonstrators and broadcasting home to viewers closely following the U.S. election.

Lex Louffler garnered attention for his sign that read, “My kitten died today and Trump is still worse.” In an interview, Louffler said his kitten, Midnight, died Tuesday morning and showed a reporter a photo of the cat from earlier in the week.

Louffler, who lives in Northern Virginia, said he was demonstrating “as a reminder to Trump that we the people decide, not him.”

Almost everyone in the crowded street wore masks, and organizers offered hand sanitizer and masks to those who wanted them.

Personnel from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Marshals Service have been readied for any potential unrest in D.C. and other cities across the country, officials familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Marshal Service confirmed it was prepared if needed, saying in a statement, “While the US Marshals Service generally does not discuss any potential enforcement activities, we can confirm that deputy US Marshals stand ready to respond to violent acts of civil disobedience in the District of Columbia and other locations around the nation,” the agency said in a statement.

The area near the White House was the scene of major protests over the summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police. Some of the protests turned violent.

The Trump administration was widely criticized for sweeping protesters away from Lafayette Square near the White House on June 1, ahead of a photo op by Trump outside a nearby church.