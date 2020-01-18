Defense attorneys for Bunner and Lockner told the jury they were under duress when they killed O’Sullivan, who was described as a member of a rival gang.

The defense attorneys said Bunner and Lockner turned to the gang for protection and had been ordered by the gang’s leader to carry out the hit.

They will be sentenced later.

A third participant in the fatal stabbing pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last February, and the leader of the brotherhood is schedule to stand trial in July, according to the newspaper.