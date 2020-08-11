So she was hardly surprised in 2017 when hundreds of white nationalists and neo-Nazis descended on the college town for a “Unite the Right” rally — an event that transformed Charlottesville into a national symbol of racism. But the 61-year-old hoped the violence that left a counterprotester dead and dozens injured would finally jolt local leaders into a commitment to address the city’s racial inequities.

For Johnson, now a member of the city’s new civilian police review board, that day has not arrived.

“I said after Unite the Right, ‘Well, now, hopefully your eyes will be finally open.’ Not! I am very disappointed and plain old sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Johnson, who lives with her two grown sons in the city’s predominantly Black neighborhood of Orangedale-Prospect. “I would really like my sons to leave the city. I don’t want them to get stuck in a rut here. There is very little that they can do to better themselves here.”

In interviews with The Washington Post, numerous other Black residents and activists echoed her frustration. They said they are still pressing for change even as racial justice protests grip the rest of the country after George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police May 25.

It matters little, they repeatedly said, that much of the city’s leadership is Black, including the mayor, police chief and city manager/chief executive officer. They say gentrification continues pushing minorities and other low-income residents out into neighboring counties. About 20 percent of Charlottesville’s 47,000 residents identified themselves as Black, Black/Hispanic, Black or other races, according to the most recent census data.

Achievement gaps between White and Black students persist in the school system; and, according to an Aug. 7 report by the Daily Progress, city police continue to stop Black people in disproportionately high numbers.

In Charlottesville, it can even feel like Unite the Right rally never really ended. The Robert E. Lee statue that sparked the rally remains standing amid legal wrangling while Confederate statues are removed in Richmond and other cities.

In recent weeks, “volunteer statue guards” have arrived at night armed with guns to ward off protesters eager to deface the statues of Lee and a fellow Confederate general, Stonewall Jackson, according to C-Ville, a weekly newspaper in the city. (Last month, the Lee statue was splattered with red paint.) And burning tiki torches were recently discovered outside the homes of two local anti-racism activists. Similar flaming torches were carried by white supremacists three years ago in their march on the University of Virginia campus to its statue of Thomas Jefferson.

“These guys are not going away,” said one of the activists, who did not want to be named for reasons of safety. “I keep finding alt-right stickers on my mailbox and all around my neighborhood. Did I feel like my life was threatened? After 2017, it’s hard to dismiss something like that.”

Ang Conn, a Black woman who has organized a local movement to defund the police, said she feels like “white supremacy and white nationalists ... are all around us. You have armed vigilantes up there guarding a piece of property, these two statues, as though it is the water of life. It hasn’t ended. We’re targeted all the time. We have to watch what we’re doing.”

One of the city’s more contentious battles involves the new Police Civilian Review Board, a group intended to provide oversight to city law enforcement.

The new board, which replaced a much weaker advisory panel, was first proposed in the months after the 2017 rally, prompted by years of public complaints by Black residents about their encounters with police.

After the board was created in 2018, its members spent more than a year researching best practices and then lobbying the city council for increased powers. On the board’s wish list: the ability to review all internal affairs complaints against officers from the moment they’ve been lodged; access to examine raw data whenever police use force or “stop-and-frisk” residents; the hiring of an auditor to analyze those numbers; and a mandate for quarterly community listening sessions by the review board and police representatives.

But when the city council approved the board’s powers in November 2019, those requests got rejected. Some powers were approved, such as forcing the police department to justify in writing why it won’t accept a review board recommendation; and allowing the review board to examine some internal affairs complaints that have already gone through an initial police review.

“They gave the community an oversight body, but then, when we created what the community wanted under state law, the city council watered it down significantly,” said Sarah Burke, a White former member of the board. “It’s a symbol of a longer history of the failure to meaningfully address race and equity issues in Charlottesville. Are the police investigating complaints properly? The major criticism from the Black community for years has been the lack of police accountability.”

Brian Wheeler, a city spokesman, said in a statement that the city council “respectfully disagreed” with the board’s wish list. He said the city council had “made clear” that once the review board began operating this year, it could return to council members and “seek adjustments” to their ordinance and bylaws.

Dorenda Johnson said she joined the board precisely because she’s seen firsthand the department's unfairness toward Black people. Shortly after Unite the Right, one of her sons rolled through a stop sign right near their home and got pulled over in their driveway.

“Two police cars stopped him,” Johnson recalled. “I came out and said, ‘Why is it necessary for you both to be here?’ They couldn’t answer. I told them to leave, but they just stayed, staring down my son.”

In the fall of 2018, just a few months after her appointment as the city’s first Black female chief, RaShall Brackney began publishing statistics on its encounters with citizens. The decision was made, in large part, after public demands for increased transparency.

Police department spokesman Tyler Hawn said the disproportionately high number of encounters with Black residents is largely due to 911 calls from community members that require responses; serving warrants; or, engaging with victims in the immediate aftermath of crimes. The department stresses that the number of “officer-initiated” contacts with Black residents is very low; and that some people counted in the data may not even live in Charlottesville.

But some statistics are not on the police department’s website — its own demographics, for instance. According to Hawn, only 11 of the department’s 109 sworn officers are minorities, eight of them Black, two Asian American, and one Hispanic.

Most sworn officers wear body cameras, including all members of the patrol division and detectives investigating crimes.

As for the civilian review board, Brackney said in an interview that she welcomes independent oversight, but stressed that any such board would need training and impartiality.

“Here in Charlottesville, from a personal perspective as well as a professional perspective, I believe there is a movement towards a more just, equitable system throughout the entire city,” Brackney said. “But to say there’s been real progress in three years to dismantle systems in education, in politics and policing, in housing, economics, it’s just near impossible. I think, at best, we can set the vision...and set some minor things in place but the long battle that we’re facing — the win — will not take place for generations to come.”

Bria Williams, 23, a fifth-grade teacher, grew up in Charlottesville, but then went to historically Black Howard University in Washington for a bachelor’s degree in urban elementary education. When she returned to her hometown last year, she was struck by the magnitude of Charlottesville’s racial divide and the marginalization of Black people.

“I was wrapped up in Blackness in Howard and student-teaching in the D.C. school system, but then I came back here to whitewashed Charlottesville,” Williams said, “where my Blackness was kind of misunderstood and not appreciated.”

Like other cities across the country, Charlottesville has seen multiples marches dedicated to the Black Lives Matter and Defund Police movements and in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. But Zyahna Bryant, the teenager who filed the petition for the Lee statue’s removal, said she’s suspicious of the white business owners, nonprofit leaders and “elites” in town suddenly dedicating themselves to the cause.

“Now everyone’s writing letters and everyone’s taking positions because it’s trendy and now social activism is being rewarded,” said Bryant, now a U.Va sophomore. “It’s truly funny, but the work does not stop. As an organizer, I am trying to understand how do we take these moments where people are trying to make themselves feel less guilty.”

The fact that city’s top leaders are Black women doesn’t make her feel more optimistic about real change, either.

“We have a Black mayor and Black police chief, but they cannot alone outweigh generations and decades of racial trauma,” she said.

Charlottesville, though, is trying. The city recently approved $10 million for the redevelopment of public housing and aid to low-income neighborhoods, and another $33 million over the next five years for similar initiatives. Last year it also increased its minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour, up from $13.52. And it’s hiring for a new job — Deputy City Manager for Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

One recipient of the city’s funds is the New Hill Development Corporation. The Black-led nonprofit recently received $500,000 from the city. Its goal: to make sure that any future development primarily in a ten-acre swath of city-owned land known as City Yard goes toward the creation of homes and businesses owned by Black people. New Hill is named in honor of Vinegar Hill, once a thriving Black neighborhood that was razed in the 1960s.

New Hill’s chief executive, Yolunda Harrell, hopes the city gifts the City Yard property to her nonprofit.

“Considering the wealth building of African Americans that was stifled after they took away Vinegar Hill,” Harrell said, “this is the least that could be done to right that wrong.”