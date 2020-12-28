In a statement posted Monday to Facebook, White’s Ferry said it would cease operations “immediately.”

“The Circuit Court of Loudoun County, Virginia has ruled, in the case of Rockland Farm, LLC, et al. v. White’s Ferry, Inc., that no public landing exists on the Virginia shoreline at White’s Ferry Road and the ferry is prohibited from landing at that location in Virginia,” the statement said. “As of the date of this press release Loudoun County, Virginia has declined to establish a public landing at that location.”

Herbert Brown, whose family owns the ferry, said he became involved in its operations in January after the death of his father, who ran it for 75 years. Brown said Rockland Farms wanted $200,000 a year for landing rights — an amount the six-employee business could not afford.

“The judge ruled against us and gave them an injunction that we couldn't land on their property,” Brown said. “We've been trying to negotiate with them but it's gone nowhere.”

A spokesman for Loudoun County said the closure was unrelated to any county government action.

“The information that is published that seems to imply that White’s Ferry ceased operations due to some inaction by Loudoun County Government related to a public landing is not accurate,” county spokesman Glen Barbour said in an email.

Jeffrey A. Huber, an attorney for Rockland Farms, said his client did not close the ferry — its owners did.

“We did not close the ferry down,” he said. “White's Ferry closed the ferry down.”